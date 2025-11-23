Donald Glover reveals stroke, hole in his heart forced entire tour cancellation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donald Glover revealed he suffered a stroke, which forced him to cancel his 2024 The New World Tour.

Glover, who performs under the name Childish Gambino, sought medical attention after experiencing severe pain in his head and vision impairment, only to discover he had experienced a stroke.

During his set at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival, the musician encouraged fans not to take health for granted and that life was a true blessing.

"I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway," Glover told the audience Saturday when he returned to the stage for the first time in more than one year.

"I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.'"

Glover joked, "And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.’ That’s really like the second thing."

He added, "The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down.'"

Glover, 42, originally postponed a handful of dates on his The New World Tour in September 2024, only to cancel the tour altogether one month later due to his health issues.

The "Feels Like Summer" singer said that doctors also discovered a hole in his heart and he underwent multiple surgeries.

"I broke my foot… They found a hole in my heart… so I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery," he told the crowd.

His medical setbacks only further cemented his need to live life to the fullest.

"They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realize you have one," Glover said. "You got one life, guys. And I gotta be honest, the life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing."

He added, "You should be living your life how you want. If we have to do this again, it can only get better."