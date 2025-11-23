Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

Donald Glover reveals stroke, hole in his heart forced entire tour cancellation

Childish Gambino canceled entire 2024 New World Tour after medical emergency

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Donald Glover revealed he suffered a stroke, which forced him to cancel his 2024 The New World Tour.

Glover, who performs under the name Childish Gambino, sought medical attention after experiencing severe pain in his head and vision impairment, only to discover he had experienced a stroke. 

During his set at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival, the musician encouraged fans not to take health for granted and that life was a true blessing.

"I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana and I did the show anyway," Glover told the audience Saturday when he returned to the stage for the first time in more than one year. 

Donald Glover wears brown suit at Met Gala.

Donald Glover told fans at the Camp Flog Gnaw festival that he suffered a stroke, which forced him to cancel his 2024 tour. (Gilbert Flores)

"I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston I went to the hospital and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.'"

Glover joked, "And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.’ That’s really like the second thing."

Donald Glover performs in front of green lasers.

Donald Glover performs under the moniker Childish Gambino. (Scott Legato)

He added, "The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down.'"

Glover, 42, originally postponed a handful of dates on his The New World Tour in September 2024, only to cancel the tour altogether one month later due to his health issues.

The "Feels Like Summer" singer said that doctors also discovered a hole in his heart and he underwent multiple surgeries.

Donald Glover has taken 2018 by storm as both an actor and musician. Here the rapper dances in the music video for "This Is America." (RAC Records)

At the 61st Grammy Awards, Donald Glover became the first hip hop artist to win Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his anthem, "This Is America."  (RAC Records)

"I broke my foot… They found a hole in my heart… so I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery," he told the crowd.

His medical setbacks only further cemented his need to live life to the fullest. 

"They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realize you have one," Glover said. "You got one life, guys. And I gotta be honest, the life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing."

He added, "You should be living your life how you want. If we have to do this again, it can only get better."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

