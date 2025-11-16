Yungblud cancels remaining tour dates on doctor's orders after concerning health test results

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British musician Yungblud canceled the rest of his tour on doctor's orders after receiving concerning test results.

During downtime from the road, Yungblud – whose full name is Dominic Richard Harrison – said he pursued normal testing, and elevated numbers caused concern from his medical team.

"This year has been truly unbelievable and I feel so lucky and honored from everything that has happened," he shared online. "This week when I got home off the road, and went to have some tests done (like I usually do) and my voice and blood tests have raised some concerns.

It was not immediately clear what health issues the "Strawberry Lipstick" singer faced.

"I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year," Yungblud told fans on Instagram.

"It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground without giving a f--- about anything apart from the music and you guys, but this time I've been told I have to take it seriously and I can't f--- around."

The "Abyss" singer admitted he was "heartbroken" over the decision to cancel a handful of shows, including stops in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City and Latin America.

"I'm so sorry to do this. But reluctantly I have to cancel the shows through the end of the year," he wrote. "I don't want any lasting damage to myself, we are on a journey that I want to last forever. I understand that some of you will be frustrated. I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do but I promise I will make it up to you."

Yungblud wrote that all U.S. tickets would be refunded before expressing gratitude toward his fans.

"I never take anyone's love support or energy for granted," he stated. "You know you are everything to me. But I need this time. USA I will see you next year. Mexico and LATAM we are already looking into my own shows down there that will be more affordable for next year too. It's gonna be unbelievable. I can't wait."

Representatives for Yungblud did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.