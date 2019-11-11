Drake booed offstage at Camp Flog Gnaw, and Tyler, the Creator responds

Drake was booed offstage after making an unwelcome appearance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival on Sunday.

After a poor reception from fans, the 33-year-old rapper addressed the crowd and asked if he should keep going.

“You know, Imma tell you, like I said, I’m here for you tonight. If you want me to keep going, I will keep going,” said Drake, before receiving a deluge of boos and negative reactions from the crowd.

DRAKE APPEARS TO CALL WARRIORS ‘TRASH’ AFTER GAME 1 LOSS TO RAPTORS

“It’s been love. I love ya. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me,” Drake said in response. The “Teenage Fever” rapper then walked offstage, ending his set 20 minutes earlier than expected, according to Billboard.

Drake’s negative crowd reaction can be attributed to fans wanting to see another performer affiliated with Tyler, the Creator — Frank Ocean.

Ocean, who has been affiliated with Tyler since their days in the collective known as Odd Future, was expected to be the special guest headliner.

MACAULAY CULKIN RIBS DRAKE FOR WEARING 'HOME ALONE' SWEATSHIRT AT NBA FINALS: 'I’M RIGHT HERE, BRO'

Tyler, the Creator took to Twitter to respond in a series of tweets.

“I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE F---ING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE A--HOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT F--- WITH THAT,” Tyler wrote.

“THAT S--T WAS LIKE MOB MENTALITY AND CANCEL CULTURE IN REAL LIFE AND I THINK THAT S--T IS F---ING TRASH,” he continued.

Some users on social media hopped to Drake’s defense.

“Frank Ocean’s new music has been so underwhelming. Def not worth booing Drake off stage. Clowns,” one user wrote on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One user simply asked, “How do you boo drake?”