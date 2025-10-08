Country star Cody Johnson cancels entire 2025 tour after medical emergency requires immediate surgery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For Cody Johnson, health now takes center stage.

The country star has canceled all of his remaining 2025 tour dates after doctors discovered a ruptured eardrum that required immediate surgery, he announced Tuesday.



"It is with a very heavy heart I have to share the remainder of this year’s concert performances will not be able to happen," the 38-year-old wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "While battling a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection, I burst my eardrum. The severity of the rupture means I must undergo immediate surgery."

COUNTRY SINGER CODY JOHNSON FORCED TO STOP 'GOD BLESS AMERICA' PERFORMANCE AS VIOLENT BRAWL BREAKS OUT

Johnson — known for hits like "Half a Song" and "Dirt Cheap" — said recovery will take time, and he’s unable to perform until further notice.

"The healing process will take many weeks, and it is not possible for me to sing during this time. Without the surgery my downtime could be months," he added. "I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love. Thank you COJO Nation for the love and support now, and always."

A representative for Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.



The abrupt cancellation comes just weeks after the singer postponed his Columbus, Ohio, shows in September due to a sudden and severe illness.

"I woke up without a singing voice; severe cough, burning chest and throat," he told fans at the time. "I’m so sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience. I love all of you, and I’m very appreciative of your understanding and loyalty. I hate letting you guys down, but the last thing I want is for y’all to spend your money and time on a show that I didn’t think is ‘me at my best.’"

The Texas native had six shows left on his 2025 calendar.



In the meantime, fans are being told to watch their inboxes for updates.

The announcement comes during a turbulent stretch for Johnson, who was recently forced to stop mid-performance of "God Bless America" during a show in San Antonio, where a violent brawl broke out in the crowd — a moment caught on camera that quickly went viral.