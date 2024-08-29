Don Johnson shares stunning photo of former mother-in-law Tippi Hedren, 94

Don Johnson had a mini-family reunion when he posed with his former mother-in-law on Instagram.

In a recent Instagram post, Johnson shared a photo of him posing next to his former mother-in-law, actress Tippi Hedren. Johnson wore a red baseball cap, a collared pink shirt and yellow jacket, while Hedren wore a patterned blue top, which she accessorized with rings on every finger and a statement necklace.

"Beautiful….my co-star, Tippy Hedren," Johnson captioned the photo of him smiling alongside Hedren, as she clings to his arm.

Hedren and Johnson were once mother- and son-in-law when Johnson was married to Hedren's daughter, Melanie Griffith. Fans were delighted to see them together again, with one writing "This family is amazing, long live to all of you," in the comments section, with another adding "What a beautiful picture of you both! It's so great to see you smiling together."

Griffith and Johnson first tied the knot in 1976, but were divorced just six months later. They went on to remarry in June 1989 in a small ceremony at their ranch in Aspen, Colorado. Their second go around also ended in divorce, with the two deciding to go their separate ways in March 1994.

During their marriage, they welcomed one child together, daughter Dakota Johnson, who has gone on to star in many successful films, including "Fifty Shades of Grey," "Peanut Butter Falcon" and "Madame Webb."

Back before the two actors crossed paths as in-laws, they starred opposite each other in the 1973 movie, "The Harrad Experiement," three years before Johnson's first marriage to Griffith. The film follows Professor Phillip Tenhausen and his wife Margaret, played by Hedren, who begin to incorporate sexual relations into the curriculum, and features a young Johnson as one of the students.

Following their second breakup, Griffith entered a relationship with actor Antonio Banderas in 1995. They were married a year later, in May 1996, and were together for nearly two decades before getting a divorce in 2014. Over the course of their marriage, the two welcomed a daughter named Stella.

Griffith has managed to maintain positive relationships with all three of her ex-husbands – Johnson, Banderas and Steven Bauer, who she was married to from 1981 to 1989, and shares son Alexander with. She previously told People in 2020, "All three of them are my friends. I love them with all my heart."

She and Banderas recently celebrated their daughter's engagement to entrepreneur Alex Gruszynski, who, according to Griffith's Instagram post, she has known since they were both in preschool.

Not only has the "Working Girl" actress kept a good relationship with her exes, she has also encouraged her children to maintain that relationship.

In November 2019, Dakota presented Banderas with an award at the Hollywood Film Awards, in which she expressed her love for the actor, calling him "one of the most influential people in my whole life" who brought with him "an unbelievably bright light and a whole new world of creativity and culture" when he married her mom when she was 6 years old.

The two recently had a reunion when they met up in Malaga, Spain, in July 2024. Banderas documented the reunion on Instagram, posting a photo of the two of them arm in arm at a restaurant, captioning the photo, "Happiness: Dakota in Malaga!"

"She was 5 when I met her, when she became my family," he told US Weekly in January 2020 about Dakota. "She’s my daughter, I love her. I’ve been with her on my shoulders, traveling all around the world."