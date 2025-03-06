Dolly Parton says late husband is in 'God's arms now'

Dolly Parton thanked her fans for showing her love during a difficult time in her life.

The country music legend lost her husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, on Monday. He was 82.

"This is a love note to family, friends, and fans," Parton shared on Instagram. "Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl."

"I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me. He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you."

Dean died on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, Parton shared on social media earlier this week. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," the "Jolene" singer wrote on Instagram. "Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

She added that Dean would be "laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

Parton first met Dean at a laundromat when she was 18, and he was 21. They married in 1966.

He was rarely seen by Parton's side but always played a strong supporting role in his wife's life.