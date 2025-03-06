Expand / Collapse search
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton says late husband is in 'God's arms now'

Carl Dean died in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 82

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of March 5 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of March 5

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Dolly Parton thanked her fans for showing her love during a difficult time in her life.

The country music legend lost her husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, on Monday. He was 82.

"This is a love note to family, friends, and fans," Parton shared on Instagram. "Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl."

DOLLY PARTON'S HUSBAND, CARL DEAN, DEAD AT 82

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died Monday in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 82. (Dolly Parton/Instagram)

"I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me. He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you."

DOLLY PARTON'S LATE HUSBAND CARL DEAN INSPIRED ONE OF HER GREATEST HITS

Dean died on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, Parton shared on social media earlier this week. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," the "Jolene" singer wrote on Instagram. "Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

Carl Thomas Dean in a green t-shirt and jeans holds hands with Dolly Parton in bright yellow pants and a red tie jacket

Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean were married for 60 years. (Dolly Parton Instagram)

DOLLY PARTON REVEALS SECRET TO 56-YEAR MARRIAGE WITH HUSBAND CARL THOMAS DEAN: ‘IT WAS MEANT TO BE’

She added that Dean would be "laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

Parton first met Dean at a laundromat when she was 18, and he was 21. They married in 1966.

Dolly Parton in a black jacket sings on stage and looks out

Dolly Parton thanked friends, family and fans for their condolences after her husband's death. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

He was rarely seen by Parton's side but always played a strong supporting role in his wife's life.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

