Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, dead at 82

Carl Dean died in Nashville at the age of 82

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Dolly Parton: Do as much good as you can Video

Dolly Parton: Do as much good as you can

Country music legend Dolly Parton discusses her faith, family and music on 'America Reports.'

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband, died Monday, March 3, according to the country star. He was 82.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," the "Jolene" singer wrote on social media. 

"Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died Monday in Nashville. He was 82. (Dolly Parton Instagram)

Dean will be "laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending," Parton wrote online. "He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

Dean was rarely seen by Parton's side, but always played a strong supporting role in his wife's life.

"He’s always supporting me as long as I don’t try to drag him in on it," Parton told People in 2019 at the premiere of her Netflix series, "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings." 

"He’s always been my biggest fan behind the scenes, but he’s at home. I don’t think they’re probably showing much of this on TV, and if they do, he might see it.

Carl Thomas Dean in a green t-shirt and jeans holds hands with Dolly Parton in bright yellow pants and a red tie jacket

Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean were married for 60 years. (Dolly Parton Instagram)

"But, anyway, he’d never come dragging around. I’d rather bring somebody else with me, you know? He’s never jealous of that either."

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

