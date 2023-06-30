Dolly Parton reveals why Mick Jagger refused to record duet on her upcoming rock album

Dolly Parton clearly works longer than "9 to 5," but she still can't get any "Satisfaction" from Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger.

Parton has been slowing releasing information about "Rockstar," her upcoming rock album that's set to release in November, and she just revealed that although she tried her best to get Jagger to make an appearance, he declined.

On "Rockstar," Parton covers iconic rock songs such as Queen's "We are the Champions" and Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven." Another classic that can be seen on the track list is "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones.

THE ALWAYS DARLING DOLLY PARTON: A LOOK AT THE COUNTRY MUSIC STAR'S CAREER THAT REVOLUTIONIZED THE INDUSTRY

As she revealed in a new interview with the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, she originally wanted Jagger to record his famous song with her, but he had other ideas.

"I wanted Mick Jagger so bad, because my husband loves him, and I wanted him to sing on '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction,' but he wanted something new and different, which I don't blame him for," she explained.

She added, "We kept looking for the right song. He was doing an album in LA, and I was doing stuff in Nashville, and I kept missing him, but he wanted to do it."

"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" was originally released in 1965, and it's difficult to say just how many times Jagger has sung the song, as the Rolling Stones have done thousands of concerts since its release.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, MAY 12, 1965, ROLLING STONES RECORD ‘SATISFACTION’ AFTER KEITH RICHARDS DREAMED A RIFF

Thankfully, other stars were able to join Parton on "Rockstar" – her very first album in the rock genre.

The title track opens the album, and it features Richie Sambora, former guitarist for Bon Jovi.

Sting joins her to sing his hit with The Police, "Every Breath You Take," and likewise former Journey frontman Steve Perry duets with her on "Open Arms."

For her version of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Long as I Can See the Light," she was able to partner up with John Fogerty, lead singer and primary songwriter of the band.

She chose more contemporary singers for the Rolling Stones hit – Pink and Brandi Carlile are featured on that track.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The list goes on and on – Miley Cyrus, Parton's goddaughter, sings "Wrecking Ball" with her, and Debbie Harry pops in to sing "Heart of Glass."

Other guest singers include Elton John, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benetar and Stevie Nicks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parton is even doing a cover of "Let It Be" with the last two living Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

The full album will be released on Nov. 17.