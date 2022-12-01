Dolly Parton says her new rock album is 'some of the best work' she's ever done

Dolly Parton is proud of her upcoming project.

On the "Today" show on Thursday, Parton shared that her upcoming rock album may be one of her best yet.

"I really think it’s some of the best work I’ve ever done," the country music icon said to Hoda Kotb. "I think so. Only because it’s different for me. I wanted it to be good."

Parton shared that her husband of 56 years, Carl Dean, is rooting for his wife as she makes the jump into another genre.

"Well, he’s praying for me, I think," Parton jokingly shared. "I guess he’s hoping I can pull it off."

Parton recently shared that Dean played a part in the inspiration behind her first rock album, but he can’t take all the credit.

The "Jolene" singer first got the idea when she was nominated to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, which she respectfully declined. "I never thought of myself as a rock star," she said when she was nominated.

"I found out later that they give it to you if you’ve influenced other people. I found out more about it. But I had said at the start I didn’t want to accept it because I didn’t think I’d earned it. And still ain’t sure."

On Nov. 5, Parton took the stage at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles, where she accepted the award.

"I thought, 'Well, if they wanna give it to me anyhow, I’m going to accept it gracefully,'" Parton explained on "Today." "And then I’m gonna go ahead and do a rock album and just make the most of it."

Parton shared that she's planning on releasing the album in 2023, and it's just one of the many things she’s looking forward to next year.

"My hopes for the new year is a little more kindness, a little more love and a little more tryin’ to pull together instead of falling apart," she shared. "I’m gonna try my best to try to bring as much joy as I can, and lift people up as much as I can in my way. I just think we all need to try a little harder. I don’t care what our politics are or religion or our color or anything else."

When discussing New Year’s resolutions, Parton said she is going "to try to make as much of that happen as I can through songs or through giving or through whatever it may be."

Parton also plans on continuing her many charities in the new year. On Nov. 12, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez awarded the musician the Bezos Courage and Civility Award, which gave her $100 million.

"I said, 'Are you telling me that you’re giving me $100 million for my charities?'" she recalled. "And he said, 'Yeah, that’s what I’m telling you. No strings attached, except that it all has to go to charity.' And I started to cry on the phone. I was just thinkin’ of all the great things that I could do for so many needy people. And I just thought, 'Wow, thank you, God.'"