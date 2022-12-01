Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dolly Parton
Published

Dolly Parton says her new rock album is 'some of the best work' she's ever done

The album is set for a 2023 release

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Jimmy Fallon jokes he's 'in a lawsuit' with himself over new holiday song with Dolly Parton Video

Jimmy Fallon jokes he's 'in a lawsuit' with himself over new holiday song with Dolly Parton

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" host says TikTok removed a clip of his new holiday song with Dolly Parton, "Almost Too Early for Christmas."

Dolly Parton is proud of her upcoming project.

On the "Today" show on Thursday, Parton shared that her upcoming rock album may be one of her best yet.

"I really think it’s some of the best work I’ve ever done," the country music icon said to Hoda Kotb. "I think so. Only because it’s different for me. I wanted it to be good."

Parton shared that her husband of 56 years, Carl Dean, is rooting for his wife as she makes the jump into another genre.

DOLLY PARTON BRINGS CHRISTMAS JOY TO DOLLYWOOD THEME PARK

Dolly Parton shared that her upcoming rock album is "some of the best work" she's ever done.

Dolly Parton shared that her upcoming rock album is "some of the best work" she's ever done. (Amy Sussman)

"Well, he’s praying for me, I think," Parton jokingly shared. "I guess he’s hoping I can pull it off." 

Parton recently shared that Dean played a part in the inspiration behind her first rock album, but he can’t take all the credit.

The "Jolene" singer first got the idea when she was nominated to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, which she respectfully declined. "I never thought of myself as a rock star," she said when she was nominated.

"I found out later that they give it to you if you’ve influenced other people. I found out more about it. But I had said at the start I didn’t want to accept it because I didn’t think I’d earned it. And still ain’t sure."

DOLLY PARTON WON'T COMPETE WITH MARIAH CAREY TO BE CHRISTMAS QUEEN: ‘I’M HAPPY TO BE SECOND IN LINE TO HER'

On Nov. 5, Parton took the stage at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles, where she accepted the award.

"I thought, 'Well, if they wanna give it to me anyhow, I’m going to accept it gracefully,'" Parton explained on "Today." "And then I’m gonna go ahead and do a rock album and just make the most of it."

Inductee Dolly Parton speaks on stage during the 37th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

Inductee Dolly Parton speaks on stage during the 37th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Parton shared that she's planning on releasing the album in 2023, and it's just one of the many things she’s looking forward to next year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My hopes for the new year is a little more kindness, a little more love and a little more tryin’ to pull together instead of falling apart," she shared. "I’m gonna try my best to try to bring as much joy as I can, and lift people up as much as I can in my way. I just think we all need to try a little harder. I don’t care what our politics are or religion or our color or anything else."

When discussing New Year’s resolutions, Parton said she is going "to try to make as much of that happen as I can through songs or through giving or through whatever it may be."

Dolly Parton shared that after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, she decided to make a rock album, which she plans to release in 2023.

Dolly Parton shared that after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, she decided to make a rock album, which she plans to release in 2023. (Rick Kern/FilmMagic)

Parton also plans on continuing her many charities in the new year. On Nov. 12, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez awarded the musician the Bezos Courage and Civility Award, which gave her $100 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I said, 'Are you telling me that you’re giving me $100 million for my charities?'" she recalled. "And he said, 'Yeah, that’s what I’m telling you. No strings attached, except that it all has to go to charity.' And I started to cry on the phone. I was just thinkin’ of all the great things that I could do for so many needy people. And I just thought, 'Wow, thank you, God.'" 

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending