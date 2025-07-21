Grandson of Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife dies in Florida shooting accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 13-year-old grandson of Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife Francie Chapman has been killed in an apparent accidental shooting at his Florida home.

Dog is the pseudonym for Duane Chapman, a reality TV star and real-life bounty hunter. His stepson, Gregory Zecca, allegedly accidentally fired the fatal shot that killed his son, Anthony, in a "freak accident" inside their apartment Saturday, TMZ first reported.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that no arrests have been made, but they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at a home on Sumter Grove Way in Naples.

"This was an isolated incident," a sheriff's spokesman said. "Our detectives are conducting a thorough investigation looking into all the elements of this tragic incident. The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas and search warrants."

Authorities did not publicly identify the victim.

The family did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Monday.

"It is such a tragedy," a former spokeswoman for Dog told Fox News Digital.

A redacted incident report states that the first deputy arrived four minutes after dispatchers received a frantic 911 call. First responders attempted first aid, but the child had suffered severe blood loss and succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies identified a gunshot wound on the victim's "neck, just above his sternum," according to the incident report. There was no visible exit wound.

Deputies recovered a handgun and an empty holster from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Dog and Francie married in 2021. Dog's former wife, Beth Chapman, died in June 2019 after a battle with throat cancer. Francie's husband, Bob Frane, also died of cancer in December 2018.