Disney star Chris Tavarez to do jail time in domestic violence case: report

Disney actor Chris Tavarez, best known for his role in “K.C. Undercover” starring alongside Zendaya, was sentenced to nearly a year in jail following his arrest for felony domestic violence in November of last year.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Page Six on Thursday that Tavarez, 27, pleaded no contest and received 300 days in jail in addition to being on formal probation for five years. He’ll also have to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence awareness classes and one year of an outpatient alcohol program.

The former child star allegedly got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend who claimed the altercation left her concussed and in need of hospitalization. By the time police arrived, Tavarez had reportedly fled the scene. Two days after the incident, Tavarez was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence. He was later released on $100,000 bail.

This isn’t Tavarez’s first brush with the law either. In 2018 he pled no contest to one count of spousal battery following an alleged incident that occurred in June 2017.

Tavarez’s rep didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

