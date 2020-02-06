Disney CEO Bob Iger apologizes to California elementary school for 'Lion King' screening fine

Disney CEO Bob Iger issued an apology Thursday after the company fined an elementary school in California for screening the 2019 remake of "The Lion King."

"Our company @WaltDisneyCo apologizes to the Emerson Elementary School PTA and I will personally donate to their fundraising initiative," Iger, 68, tweeted.

The school showed the film during a fundraiser event put on by the parent-teacher association (PTA) back in November. Tickets were advertised on Eventbrite with a suggested a donation price of $15, according to SFGate.

Per the outlet, Disney's licensing agent, Movie Licensing USA, notified the school last month and said it needed to pay a $250 fine for playing the movie without a license.

Iger's apology comes after days of complaints from parents, children and residents on social media, Deadline reported. It is unclear how much Iger plans to donate.

The organization raised $800 from the fundraiser, according to SFGate.

The Walt Disney Company, which includes its entertainment properties and park operations, has a market capitalization of $238.1 billion, per Forbes.

A rep for Disney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.