Oprah Winfrey wishes Disney CEO Bob Iger were running for president

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most powerful people in pop culture, and she just endorsed someone not running for president.

In the latest episode of her "Super Soul Sunday" series, the media mogul, 65, sits down with Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, 68, and tells him she wished he was running for president in 2020.

"If Bob Iger had decided to run for president, I would be canvassing in Iowa right now," she admitted in a clip from their conversation. "I would be going door to door."

"More than ever, every day, I wish you had done it," she added.

In an Instagram post, Winfrey doubled down on her comments. "This is the man I wish was running for President of the USA. His decency prevails in all decision making," Winfrey captioned.

"His 10 steps for leadership revealed in his new book #RideOfALifetime apply to every business and every life. Watch my conversation with Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger," the Emmy winner continued.

Iger, who just wrote a memoir titled "Ride of a Lifetime," admitted that he did have conversations with President Obama about running but joked the first lady, Michelle Obama, and their two daughters thought Iger already had the better job.

The businessman's contract with Disney expires at the end of 2021, and as of right now, he plans to retire as CEO and chairman.

"Super Soul Sunday" airs on OWN Sunday, Sept. 29, at 12 p.m. ET.