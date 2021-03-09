After Gina Carano’s firing, CEO Bob Chapek says he doesn’t see Disney as ‘left-leaning or right-leaning’

Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded to a shareholder on Tuesday who accused Tinseltown, as well as the multimillion-dollar company, of a double standard in firing Gina Carano due to her political affiliation.

Last month, Carano drew criticism for a post on social media in which she compared today's political divide to the events in Nazi Germany and conservatives to the Jewish people. The controversial post led to her dismissal from the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian."

Chapek responded to the shareholder, explaining that he doesn’t "really see Disney as characterizing itself as left-leaning or right-leaning," according to Deadline.

The shareholder reportedly made the comment during the Q&A portion of Disney's annual shareholder meeting.

Per the outlet, the individual noted that Carano's co-star and the show's lead, Pedro Pascal, also referenced Nazi Germany, but he was not fired. In 2018, Pascal compared undocumented children being held cages at the border to Jews in concentration camps.

"What about the Disney black list?" the shareholder asked.

Chapek, who did not specifically address the Carano incident, went on to say that the company stands "for values that are universal: respect, decency, integrity and inclusion and we seek to have the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world we live in."

"And I think that’s a world we should all live in harmony and peace," he added.

Carano, herself, recently addressed the controversial post while appearing on "The Ben Shapiro Show" and called out the political double standard she feels exists at Lucasfilm, which is owned by Disney.

"They've been all over me and they've been watching me like a hawk," Carano said in recalling how she felt watched while shooting "The Mandalorian." "And I'm watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that's where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn't going along with the narrative."

She added, "I was prepared at any point to be let go because I've seen this happen to so many people. I've seen the looks on their faces. I've seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it's only a matter of time.

"I've seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself, 'you're coming for me, I know you are.' They're making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, 'I'm going to go down swinging and I'm going to stay true to myself,'" Carano stated.

