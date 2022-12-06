Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sex Crimes
Published

Director James Toback accused of sexual misconduct in lawsuit by 38 women

Lawsuit against 'Bugsy' writer was filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 6

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse.

The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday, comes after New York state last month instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago, waiving statutes of limitations.

Accusations that Toback had engaged in sexual abuse going back years surfaced in late 2017, first reported by the Los Angeles Times as the #MeToo movement gained attention.

In 2018, Los Angeles prosecutors said the statutes of limitations had expired in five cases they reviewed, and they declined to bring criminal charges against Toback.

BILL COSBY, NBC, STUDIO FACE NEW SEX ABUSE LAWSUIT FROM FIVE WOMEN IN NEW YORK 

More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse.

More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Information on attorneys or representatives for Toback was not available; he has denied the allegations made against him.

Fifteen of the women are named as plaintiffs in the New York suit, while another 23 are listed as Jane Does; in addition to Toback, the Harvard Club of New York City is also listed as a defendant, with some of the women saying they were abused there.

An email seeking comment was sent to the club.

The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday, comes after New York state last month instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago, waiving statutes of limitations.

The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday, comes after New York state last month instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago, waiving statutes of limitations. (Venturelli/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Accusations that Toback had engaged in sexual abuse going back years surfaced in late 2017, first reported by the Los Angeles Times as the #MeToo movement gained attention. Information on attorneys or representatives for Toback was not available; he has denied the allegations made against him.

Accusations that Toback had engaged in sexual abuse going back years surfaced in late 2017, first reported by the Los Angeles Times as the #MeToo movement gained attention. Information on attorneys or representatives for Toback was not available; he has denied the allegations made against him. ( Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

Toback was nominated for an Oscar for writing 1991′s "Bugsy," and his career in Hollywood has spanned more than 40 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending