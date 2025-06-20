Diddy's alleged 'drug mule' testifies employees moved like 'Seal Team 6', used cocaine to stay awake

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant testified Friday about "intense" conditions while working for the disgraced music mogul.

Brendan Paul began working for the "Last Night" rapper in late 2022 up until March 25, 2024 – the day Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Paul, a former Syracuse basketball player, claimed that Combs wanted his employees to move like "Seal Team 6," and his mission was to make sure Combs was always happy. Paul allegedly used Adderall and cocaine to stay awake while employed and would go long periods without sleeping – once for up to three days.

Paul was the fifth person to receive immunity in exchange for his testimony in Combs' federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

He told Christine Slavik of the U.S. Attorney's Office that Kristina "KK" Khorram, Combs' former chief of staff, "basically ran the enterprise" for the Bad Boy Records founder. Paul said he initially packed "a lot of joints" for Combs in the early days of his employment and would then travel ahead of Combs to "advance locations," he testified.

Paul claimed he was instructed to buy drugs for the "Victory" rapper and once purchased more than $4,000 worth of marijuana from a former assistant, Phillip Pines. He testified to purchasing drugs like ecstasy, cocaine and ketamine for his boss.

He told the court that he would text a handful of dealers to procure drugs for Diddy, and would keep the drugs in a Gucci pouch. Paul said he was also responsible for picking up prescription drugs, and claimed Diddy used Cialis like it was Viagra. Once, Paul said he was asked to pick up Xanax without a prescription, but did not get it.

Paul claimed Diddy participated in "wild king nights," where the rapper and a significant other would go to a hotel to party and have sex under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He testified that Jane, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, would participate in the "wild king nights," in addition to the rapper's other girlfriends.

KK allegedly made the assistant responsible for setting up and cleaning up after "wild king nights," and they took place once a month in LA or Miami, Paul claimed. Rooms were allegedly booked under assistants' names or Diddy's pseudonym, Frank Black.

The "wild king nights" also took place at residences, Paul testified. Following Cassie Ventura's November 2023 lawsuit, Paul claimed the events stopped taking place at hotels.

Paul became embroiled in Combs' legal drama in April 2024, after he was named in a lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones against the disgraced mogul. The music producer claimed Paul worked as a "mule" for Combs, procuring and distributing "drugs and guns." The former college basketball star was then charged with felony cocaine possession, which was later dropped.

Nearly six weeks after the trial began, prosecutors indicated they would rest their case by Friday. The rapper's legal team recently told Judge Arun Subramanian it will need between two and five days to present its case, a stark contrast to its initial request of up to two weeks with witnesses on the stand.

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed Sept. 17.