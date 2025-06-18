Diddy's sex trafficking, racketeering trial forced into delay due to juror issue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial was put on pause Wednesday after a juror became ill.

The juror was on his way to the Manhattan courthouse and began experiencing vertigo, Judge Arun Subramanian told the courtroom this morning. The juror’s partner contacted the court.

The federal judge said he does not see a way to proceed today as this was a regular juror. The prosecution asked if this was permanent or temporary for the juror.

Judge Subramanian said he will ask the deputy to confirm, but he believes this was a sudden thing. The government noted there is no reason to excuse this juror. Combs' defense asked for a sealed sidebar. The federal judge then noted he would be making some further inquiries on another juror issue that arose this week.

In a letter filed by the government on Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office noted it does not oppose additional fact-finding with a second Combs trial juror due to possible communications with a former colleague regarding jury service.

The prosecution wrote that the defense argued that if the court removed Juror No. 6, who was dismissed from the case, this second juror should also be excused.

The government said they disagreed with "linking the issues" involving these jurors, but said they are open to further questioning of the second juror.

Judge Subramanian gave the defense and prosecution a stern warning Tuesday morning as juror drama continued in court.

The federal judge noted that one or more people in the courtroom violated the court’s sealing order and revealed information about Friday’s private proceeding regarding the second juror issue. Judge Subramanian referenced an article in the media.

He reminded the parties that the defense requested the gag order. Judge Subramanian continued that a violation of that order could result in contempt charges at the most extreme level.

The federal judge told lead counsel Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey and defense attorney Marc Agnifilo that they were personally responsible for the conduct of the teams. "The buck stops with you…," he said in court.

Judge Subramanian said this was the only warning he would give and wanted each side to affirm they would adhere to the rules of this court.

Combs' trial has been plagued with juror issues since last week, which marked the fifth week of testimony.

Juror No. 6 was dismissed from the case on Monday. Discussion about dismissing juror No. 6 began after the prosecution pointed out inconsistencies in statements regarding his residency.

"There is nothing the juror can say at this point that can put the genie back in the bottle and repair his credibility…" the judge said in court ahead of trial testimony.

Combs' legal team had asked to keep the juror due to his ethnicity and requested a mistrial should the juror be dismissed. As to the concerns about diversity, Judge Subramanian said this jury does not raise those concerns.

"The court cannot and should not let race factor into what it should do," the federal judge noted. Juror No. 6 was dismissed and was replaced by the first alternate juror. Judge Subramanian also noted there was no evidence of prosecutorial misconduct.

