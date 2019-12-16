Diddy pays tribute to late ex Kim Porter on her birthday: 'Words can't explain how much we miss you'

Sean “Diddy” Combs paid a heartfelt tribute to ex Kim Porter on what would have been her 49th birthday on Monday.

In the touching Instagram video shared by the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper, he wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY.”

“Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We’re celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!” Combs continued.

The video begins with Porter singing over a compilation of nostalgic photos and videos featuring herself, Diddy and the children they parented.

The video runs for over a minute, showcasing various moments in Porter’s life before concluding with a scene of people singing happy birthday to her. The video concludes with the screen fading to black with a message that read, “Happy birthday Kim! We will always love you…”

Porter died Nov. 15, 2018, of lobar pneumonia. In 1994, Diddy adopted Porter's then-3-year-old son, Quincy, who is now 28.

In November, Diddy paid tribute to Porter on Instagram on the one-year anniversary of her death.

In the post, he wrote, "I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much 💔.” "Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face. I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU."

"I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM," the post continued. "I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter. ❤️."