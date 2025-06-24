Diddy prosecution rests their case after six weeks of testimony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prosecutors in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex-trafficking and racketeering trial chose to rest their case against the disgraced music mogul Tuesday.

Diddy's defense team immediately moved for a judgment of acquittal. Attorney Alexandra Shapiro argued the government failed to prove the counts against the rapper.

"There’s, at best, thin proof any of the other employees participated," Shapiro said before noting that "there is no evidence any of them believed he was sex trafficking."

Shapiro argued the employees "cleaned hotel rooms, but didn’t know any of what happened, aside from them using baby oil, Astroglide, and drank alcohol, and perhaps did drugs."

The jury spent the last six weeks hearing testimony from Diddy's ex-girlfriends, ex-employees and witnesses involved in the investigation. The prosecution used the testimony to show that Diddy allegedly ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Combs Global.

According to testimony, the rapper had his personal assistants set up hotel rooms for "freak offs" or "hotel nights." The ex-employees who took the stand also testified they often procured drugs for the rapper. These drugs – including MDMA, cocaine and ecstasy – were then used by Diddy and his ex-girlfriends during the allegedly forced sexual sessions involving male escorts, the prosecution argued.

Cassie Ventura, who dated Diddy from 2007 until 2018, and the rapper's most recent ex-girlfriend both took the stand during the six weeks of testimony. Cassie and Jane, testifying under a pseudonym, claimed they were introduced to "freaks offs" or "hotel nights" shortly after beginning their relationship with Diddy.

During these encounters, Cassie and Jane both testified they were forced to have sex with male escorts while Diddy watched. Cassie claimed she took drugs in order to dissociate during the "freak offs."

Jane later told prosecutors there were times she felt coerced into "hotel nights" with Diddy and that the Bad Boy Records founder still pays for both her legal fees and rent.

Homeland Security Special Agent Joseph Cerciello continued his testimony Monday as the government's 34th and final witness.

During his testimony, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey showed the jury roughly 20 minutes of footage from "freak offs." The footage was only shown to the jury, due to its "explicit" nature.

The fifth week of testimony in Diddy's trial ended with the rapper's alleged "drug mule," Brendan Paul, taking the stand.

Diddy's defense team indicated there will not be any defense witnesses called after the prosecution rests. Marc Agnifilo indicated in court Monday that the legal team instead plans to introduce evidence to prove inconsistent statements.

The rapper's defense lawyers initially said they would need roughly two weeks to plead their case, but told Judge Arun Subramanian last week that they may be able to rest by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Diddy is not expected to testify, and the judge will likely ask the "Last Night" rapper to confirm his decision not to take the stand.

The defense and prosecution agreed closing arguments could begin Thursday morning after a charging conference to go over jury instructions is held Wednesday.

