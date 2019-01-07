Dick Cheney's daughter blasts Christian Bale for Satan remarks at Golden Globes

Dick Cheney's daughter didn't take kindly to Christian Bale comparing her father to the devil.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R—Wyo.) slammed the actor, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor, Musical or Comedy, for his portrayal of the former vice president in "Vice," after he said Satan inspired the role.

“Satan probably inspired him to do this, too. Christian Bale arrested for ‘assault on mother and sister,'” Liz tweeted late Sunday night, linking to a story from The Independent about Bale's 2008 bust.

Bale's reps said at the time of the arrest, "Christian Bale attended a London police station, on a voluntary basis, in order to assist with an allegation that had been made against him to the police by his mother and sister. Mr. Bale, who denies the allegation, cooperated throughout, gave his account in full of the events in question, and has left the station without any charge being made against him by the police. At this time, there will be no further comment by Mr. Bale."

The charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence. A Crown Prosecution Service rep told The Guardian, "We have advised the Metropolitan Police Service that the actor Christian Bale should not face any charges following an incident which occurred in relation to his mother and sister at the Dorchester hotel on 21 July this year."

His sister later told press that Bale had "verbally attacked" her and their mother.

Before Bale's Welsh-accented Golden Globes acceptance speech, he praised Cheney, telling Fox News in December of the former veep, "He was a wonderful family man — he’s a great dad, he’s an avid reader, he has a brain like a vice and he constantly reads history. He was very laid-back. He would have been very happy to be a lineman in Wyoming if he hadn’t met Lynne, who said to him, ‘No, that doesn’t cut it. You need some ambition.’ What would have been if they hadn’t met?”