Diane Keaton says it's 'highly unlikely' she'll ever date again

Diane Keaton is happily living her life single.

In an interview for AARP The Magazine's April/May cover story, the 77-year-old actress opened up about why it's "highly unlikely" she'll ever be in a relationship again.

"I don't date. Highly unlikely. I don't remember anyone calling me, going, 'This is So-and-So, I'd like to take you out.' They don't happen. Of course not," Keaton said.

The Oscar-winning actress is a mother of two. She welcomed her daughter, Dexter, 27 and son Duke, 22, via adoption in her 50s. "They’re great," Keaton said of her kids. "They’re doing good."

DIANE KEATON HASN'T BEEN ON A DATE IN 15 YEARS: ‘I’M KIND OF ODD, BUT I'M DOING FINE'

Keaton is also a pet mom to her dog Reggie, who she has found companionship with.

"A friend of mine gave her to me. I didn't even ask for her. He came to me and said, 'I think you need this dog.' I was like, 'OK, I guess?' Of course, now I just love her," she gushed.

"Dogs are irresistible. They're just idiots. Reggie is a big jerk, and she's hilarious."

Earlier this year, the rom-com icon admitted she hasn't been on a date in 15 years.

"Let's [say] 15 years," she told Extra in January. "They probably just thought, 'Enough's enough … she's too weird.' I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine.

"Someday, someone will marry me," she added, joking it could be one of the men at the press event for her new romantic comedy, "Maybe I Do," which also stars Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and Emma Roberts.

Keaton has spoken about her dating life in the past.

In 2019, she told InStyle she hadn’t been on a date in 35 years. At the time, she said, "I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah," meaning no kissing was going on.

Keaton has had her share of high-profile partners, including Al Pacino, Warren Beatty and Woody Allen but has never married.

"I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't. And I'm sure they're happy about it, too," she told People in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"[I’m not sad] because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect."

On Valentine's Day, Keaton hilariously took to Instagram to share a montage of clips from some of her most famous movie roles in which she kissed her co-stars.

"HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY TO ALL THE MEN WHO WERE PAID TO KISS ME," she captioned the post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Keaton will reprise her role in "Book Club: The Next Chapter," which also stars Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen. The film will debut in May.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.