LIFESTYLE
Valentine's Day 2022 by the numbers: Fun facts about the popular holiday

The annual holiday is a favorite time for millions of people to share love and affection with spouses, partners, children, friends, neighbors, and even pets

By Michele Blood | Fox News
Valentine's Day Origins: From Cupid to Chaucer Video

Valentine's Day Origins: Fox News spoke to expert Nikki Lewis who deals with love year-round to learn more about the heart-filled holiday. Lewis is co-founder of the BEVY, a bespoke matchmaking service in New York and California, and explained that while the theories surrounding Valentine’s Day are murky, the stories behind them help contribute to the February 14th holiday we celebrate today.

Monday, February 14, 2022, will mark the third year that Americans and many others all over the globe will celebrate the popular annual holiday, Valentine's Day, amid a pandemic

COVID-19 has prevented many people from being in close physical proximity to their loved ones, sadly. But millions of determined others have found ways to get together or show their love and affection, no matter what.

"Connection drives all relationships," Ruth Altamura-Roll, a licensed professional counselor based in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital. 

"To heal during a time of isolation, we must let go of fear, connect with those with love, and practice the kind of love that is patient and kind."

Valentine’s Day every year is a good time to remind spouses, partners, children, friends, neighbors, and even pets how much love there is to go around (and this isn't all about retail purchases, of course). 

Father and daughter enjoy some Valentine's Day togetherness in this image. How will you spend the holiday this year?

For the annual holiday, many people enjoy special celebrations at home featuring homemade gifts or special desserts. 

Others head out to a favorite restaurant, while still others try to get away for a weekend if that's in their budget. 

Here are some by-the-numbers fun facts about Valentine’s Day as the popular holiday approaches very quickly in 2022.

1 – The holiday ranking of Valentine’s Day for consumer spending on fresh flowers and plants, according to the Society of American Florists (SAF). (Christmas and Hanukkah are a close second, the organization reports.)

15 – The number of days left this year to make plans or purchases for this Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2022. 

Will you be enjoying a romantic dinner at home or out at a restaurant with a loved one this year? 

Will you be enjoying a romantic dinner at home or out at a restaurant with a loved one this year?  (iStock)

1916 — The year that Hallmark's Valentine’s Day greeting cards first appeared on store shelves. (The company’s founder, J.C. Hall, began selling Valentine’s Day postcards earlier, in 1910.)

145 million — The approximate number of Valentine's Day cards exchanged industry-wide every February 14, according to Hallmark. (This doesn't include children's packaged cards.)

$21.8 billion (yes, billion) — The total amount last year that Americans spent on Valentine’s Day gifts for partners, friends, kids, pets, and more, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). 

A mom and her young daughter are shown making greeting cards and having some one-on-one fun time ahead of Valentine's Day. 

$32 per person — The amount that Valentine's Day spending was down per individual last year (2021) compared to the prior year (2020). 

The NRF said last year that those participating in Valentine's Day consumerism would spend an average of $164.76 per person, though the pandemic disrupted the plans of plenty of romantics.

64 percent of people — The number of those participating in a survey two years ago who said they planned on buying gifts for all the people (and pets!) they love — while 57 percent said they planned to cook a special dinner for loved ones.  

A dog and cat with their respective "heart" cushions are shown here. We definitely don't neglect our pets when it comes to Valentine's Day celebrations.

52 percent of adults — The number of U.S. adults who last year planned to celebrate Valentine's Day, though the holiday was quite different due to COVID, according to the NRF.

New projections come out shortly for what we might be spending (and how) this year, so stay tuned.  

Meantime, the holiday is just around the corner, so get those plans in order — however humble and from-the-heart or elaborate they may be — for loved ones near and dear. 

Michele Blood is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.