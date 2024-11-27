‘Desperate Housewives’ star Teri Hatcher says dating at 59 is 'just not that fun anymore'

Teri Hatcher is focusing on herself.

Although Hatcher, 59, is not closed off to dating, she shared that she simply does not enjoy it anymore.

"People would say… ‘Are you dating?’ and I'd say, ‘Well I don't date much anymore because I used to date, and you'd look across the table at the guy… you'd think, 'OK, I wonder if we're going to end up in bed together,'" Hatcher began to explain on the "Sherri" show.

'DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES' STAR TERI HATCHER WAS KICKED OFF DATING APP FOR IMPERSONATING HERSELF

"Now I look across the table and I just think: ‘when am I going to have to change this guy's diapers?’" Hatcher quipped. "It's just not that fun anymore."

The "Desperate Housewives" actress added that she does not mind getting older as she prepares for her milestone 60th birthday next month. "There's only one way to feel about aging and that's grateful… Every day above ground is a gift… I do look at it with a lot of gratitude."

Hatcher went on to discuss her new film "How to Fall in Love by Christmas" and how her character "goes on so many bad dates." She compared her recent acting role to dating in real life.

"I don't date much. I mostly date my cat." — Teri Hatcher

"I don't date much. I mostly date my cat," she remarked.

Hatcher continued to share what she enjoys doing in her time alone.

"I've been learning French. I'm doing Duolingo on my little app. What I noticed is when I got in bed… to do my little Duolingo," Hatcher shared.

‘DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES’ WRITER SLAMS SHOW, SAYS STAFF AVOIDED EYE CONTACT WITH TERI HATCHER

"My cat must've been French in another life because she jumps up on my chest, and she just sits there on my chest while I do the little game… then I just pet my cat. It's better than any date that you could possibly go on."

During the show, the host suggested Hatcher date younger men.

"All right, okay, line 'em up," she replied. "I mean people will say that to me. They're like, ‘We can't believe you don't date, they must be lining up out the door,’ and I'm like ‘No.’ No, I open it once in a while, there's nobody there."

Hatcher’s comments come after she admitted she got kicked off a dating app after her profile was flagged as fake earlier this year. She claimed at the time that she had not met anyone on the apps but had tried all of them at that stage in her dating journey.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"You know, I thought, I'm going to say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable, and I'm putting myself out there," Hatcher explained on "Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone" in January. "That's what I thought my gesture of joining that Hinge app would be. And then they kicked me off."

Her profile was deemed fake by the popular dating app.

"Well, they thought I was pretending to be Teri Hatcher," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"They apologized, and then I was like, 'I'm sort of over it.' So now I'm over it," she continued. "I'm definitely done with the dating apps, and I feel like if there's any way I'll go somewhere and meet someone, that's what it's going to have to be, but honestly, I'm happy."

In 1989, Hatcher married Marcus Liethold. The actress and personal trainer were only married for a year before divorcing.

The "Quantum Leap" star married Jon Tenney in 1994. Tenney is known for his role as special agent Fritz Howard in "The Closer." Tenney and Hatcher welcomed a daughter in 1997. However, the couple called it quits in 2003.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.