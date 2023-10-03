Expand / Collapse search
'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria hits the beach in Spain after making splash with Victoria Beckham

Longoria recently supported Beckham at her show in Paris Fashion Week

There is nothing desperate about Eva Longoria, who continues to prove age is but a number at 48.

The "Desperate Housewives" actress sizzled on the beach in Marbella, Spain, on Tuesday in a tiny pink bikini. She and her husband, José Bastón, recently bought a vacation home in the coastal city known for its beautiful beaches, according to reports.

Eva Longoria runs into the water in a tiny pink bikini split Eva Longoria holds up her wet hair coming out of water

Eva Longoria's toned figure was on display as she ran into the ocean. (MEGA)

Longoria's toned body was accentuated as she ran into the water - sunglasses intact and rocking a tight updo. By the time she emerged from the water, Longoria's locks were hanging loose.

Eva Longoria in a pink bikini walks out of the water

Eva Longoria leaves the water looking refreshed. (MEGA)

Her jaunt in Spain is a significant change in pace from her previous week in Paris, where she attended and walked during fashion week.

The mother of son Santiago, Longoria is an ambassador for beauty company L'Oréal and was one of several spokespersons to walk the runway for the brand.

Eva Longoria in a white dress with feathers walks down the runway for L'Oréal

Eva Longoria walks for L'Oréal during Paris Fashion Week. (Kristy Sparow/JULIEN DE ROSA/Getty Images)

She also attended good friend Victoria Beckham's fashion show in Paris, which amassed several high-profile celebrity guests, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Beckham's husband, David.

Eva Longoria in a red dress hugs good friend Victoria Beckham in black split Eva Longoria holds on to her bag and poses on the stairs in a red dress

Eva Longoria attends the Victoria Beckham show in Paris. (SplashNews.com/Darren Gerrish/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with The Times, Longoria shared that she and Beckham, whom she was introduced to through her ex-husband Tony Parker, are "peas in a pod."

"I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is. She’s the funniest person. I think she’s an introvert but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable," she revealed. "We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night. She’s extremely loyal. There’s never a moment I can’t call her, that she’s not available, that she’s not flying to see me or I’m flying to see her. Or I’m raiding her closet. She gives me motherly advice and business advice," she admitted.

Longoria is godmother to the Beckham's only daughter, Harper.

