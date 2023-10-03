'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria hits the beach in Spain after making splash with Victoria Beckham

There is nothing desperate about Eva Longoria, who continues to prove age is but a number at 48.

The "Desperate Housewives" actress sizzled on the beach in Marbella, Spain, on Tuesday in a tiny pink bikini. She and her husband, José Bastón, recently bought a vacation home in the coastal city known for its beautiful beaches, according to reports.

Longoria's toned body was accentuated as she ran into the water - sunglasses intact and rocking a tight updo. By the time she emerged from the water, Longoria's locks were hanging loose.

EVA LONGORIA CALLS OUT HOLLYWOOD FOR UNFAIR TREATMENT

Her jaunt in Spain is a significant change in pace from her previous week in Paris, where she attended and walked during fashion week.

The mother of son Santiago, Longoria is an ambassador for beauty company L'Oréal and was one of several spokespersons to walk the runway for the brand.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She also attended good friend Victoria Beckham's fashion show in Paris, which amassed several high-profile celebrity guests, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Beckham's husband, David.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a recent interview with The Times, Longoria shared that she and Beckham, whom she was introduced to through her ex-husband Tony Parker, are "peas in a pod."

"I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is. She’s the funniest person. I think she’s an introvert but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable," she revealed. "We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night. She’s extremely loyal. There’s never a moment I can’t call her, that she’s not available, that she’s not flying to see me or I’m flying to see her. Or I’m raiding her closet. She gives me motherly advice and business advice," she admitted.

Longoria is godmother to the Beckham's only daughter, Harper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP