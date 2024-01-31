'Desperate Housewives' star Teri Hatcher was kicked off dating app for impersonating herself

Teri Hatcher admitted she got kicked off a dating app after her profile was flagged as fake.

Hatcher, 59, claimed she hasn't met anyone on the apps, but has tried all of them at this stage in her dating journey. The actress claimed she has used the dating app most celebrities use, but noted "those guys only want to date 30-year-olds."

"I've tried them all, and I tried my latest one," she said during an episode of "Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone." "I tried Hinge."

"You know, I thought, I'm gonna say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable, and I'm putting myself out there," Hatcher explained. "That's what I thought my gesture of joining that Hinge app would be. And then they kicked me off."

‘DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES’ WRITER SLAMS SHOW, SAYS STAFF AVOIDED EYE CONTACT WITH TERI HATCHER

The "Desperate Housewives" star's profile was deemed fake by the popular dating app.

"Well, they thought I was pretending to be Teri Hatcher," Hatcher explained.

"They apologized, and then I was like, 'I'm sort of over it.' So now I'm over it," she continued. "I'm definitely done with the dating apps, and I feel like if there's any way I'll go somewhere and meet someone, that's what it's gonna have to be, but honestly, I'm happy."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Hatcher began her career in Hollywood with roles in "The Love Boat" and "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman." In 2004, she landed back in the spotlight while playing Susan in the popular series "Desperate Housewives."

"I have a really full life, a really busy life," she told Stone. "I have beautiful friends. I, you know, it's fine. I don't need a man. I have a cat."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hatcher has been married before. In 1989, she married Marcus Liethold. The actress and personal trainer were only married for a year before divorcing.

The "Quantum Leap" star married Jon Tenney in 1994. Tenney is known for his role as special agent Fritz Howard in "The Closer." He reprised his role in TNT's spinoff series "Major Crimes." Tenney and Hatcher welcomed a daughter in 1997. However, the couple called it quits in 2003.

Hatcher later revealed she suffered a miscarriage in her 40s.

"I tried to have a second child by myself, and I went through that, got a sperm donor. I actually had a miscarriage, unfortunately," she told "E!'s Daily Pop."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP