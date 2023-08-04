Dennis Quaid credits his faith for successful 4th marriage: 'We pray together'

Dennis Quaid is not holding back about the important role God plays in his life.

While promoting his new record, "Fallen: A Gospel Album for Sinners," Quaid has detailed how much faith has done for him, including how it helped him overcome his struggles with addiction. The actor also discussed how it important it has been in his marriage with fourth wife Laura Savoie.

"God is in my wife and I's relationship," he told Extra this week, "and it's another thing that I never really had before."

"She and I have such a beautiful relationship, and we pray together," he added.

Quaid, 69, met Savoie, 30, in 2019 at a business event – at the time she was working toward her second Master's degree at the Texas McCombs School of Business, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She is a certified public accountant and also worked in real estate. A year after meeting Quaid, the two got married, and a year later, they paired her business expertise with his film experience to form a production company called Bonniedale Films.

Last month, Quaid told People magazine, "Laura's the love of my life. She came along and we have a bond with one another that I never had with anybody else before."

He continued, "I like waking up together. I like every moment of the day because we can do just simple stuff and it makes it worthwhile. It's a joy of life that we share together."

Savoie is the love of his life, he said.

Quaid has three other marriages under his belt – his first was to "Carrie" actress P.J. Soles. They were together from 1978 to 1983.

His second and longest marriage was with Meg Ryan. The two were married in 1991 before divorcing in 2001 after Ryan allegedly began having an affair with another A-list actor, Russell Crowe.

In 2008, Ryan touched on her affair and subsequent divorce, telling InStyle, "Russell didn’t break up the marriage. He was definitely there at the end, but it wasn’t his fault."

Ryan added, "Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful. I am not a victim. I was there. I was in that marriage for a really long time."

Three years after cutting ties with Ryan, Quaid married a real estate agent named Kimberly Buffington. They were together until 2018 – a year before he met Savoie.

He shares a son, Jack, with Ryan, as well as twins Thomas and Zoe with Buffington.

Also in his interview with Extra, Quaid described his relationship with faith in general, revealing "It’s always been there."

"Sometimes the lights were off," he explained. "Or I was running away from it a lot. I tried to do it my way for so long with other things you're looking to fill that hole with. I was addicted to cocaine for quite a while. I went into rehab for that and got clear of that. They say you need a higher power to overcome that."

While music seems to be a huge passion for him now, it was also important to him while he was in the throes of his addiction in the 80s.

"I had a band back then," he recalled, "and it was the night that we were performing at the Palace Theatre in Hollywood, and we got a record deal, but we broke up because I was just a mess."

"I went home and really had this white-light experience," he said, "and I saw myself continuing down this road and being either dead or in jail or losing anything I really cared about. So, I checked myself into rehab and gutted through it."