Denise Richards is 'grateful to be safe' following road rage incident in LA where her vehicle was shot at

Denise Richards expressed gratitude on Thanksgiving weekend for friends and fans who offered support to her family nearly two weeks after a driver shot at the vehicle she was traveling in with husband Aaron Phypers.

"I want to give my sincerest thanks to all who have reached out to me and Aaron during this time," she wrote on her social media platforms. "We are both very grateful to be safe."

Richards, 51, was sitting in the passenger seat while Phypers was driving their Ford F-150 to a studio in Los Angeles when a road rage incident with a driver of another vehicle occurred.

Phypers, 50, exchanged words with a man driving a van, and ultimately drove away from the verbal dispute.

Upon arriving to the set location, Phypers realized the individual allegedly shot the back of their truck.

Richards and Phypers were not injured during the Nov. 14 event.

"The love and support from all of you has been overwhelming!!," Richards added in her post. "We are so thankful fo reach and every one of you."

Sources told People magazine that Richards was "very shaken up and terrified" on set, but still filmed the entire day.

"She didn't want to not show up to work," the insider added. "The production company made her feel safe, but they didn't file a police report. They think now that people were after the car itself because it's worth a lot of money."

Days after the ordeal, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star responded to an online troll who hoped she would have "taken a grazing shot" to her neck.

"Don’t care kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly," one user wrote, according to Page Six.

"Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone," she voiced on Twitter. "What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in.

"I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…a--hole."

Twitter later deleted the user's tweet after it "violated the Twitter Rules."

