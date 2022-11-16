Denise Richards responds after troll says they hoped she would have taken 'grazing shot' to the neck

Denise Richards responded after someone trolling on Twitter said they had hoped she would have "taken a grazing shot" to her neck in the road rage incident she experienced on Monday.

Richards' vehicle was shot at while she and husband Aaron Phypers were on the way to a studio in Los Angeles for a day of filming, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

"Don’t care kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly," a Twitter user wrote, according to Page Six.

The tweet was removed as it "violated the Twitter rules."

"Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone," she responded on Twitter. "What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…a--hole."

The "A Walking Miracle" star and Phypers were driving to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles when the incident happened, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, there was a van on Phypers' tail, "pushing him almost."

The man and Phypers exchanged words, with the individual claiming that Phypers, 50, had cut him off. Phypers ultimately drove away, and it wasn't until the couple arrived at the studio that they realized the man had allegedly shot at the back of their Ford F-150.

"She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trouper, and she went and filmed the whole day," a source told the outlet "She didn't want to not show up to work."

"Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal," the source added, noting that when the couple "realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene."

Richards and Phypers were not injured in the incident.

The source continued, "The production company made her feel safe, but they didn't file a police report. They think now that people were after the car itself because it's worth a lot of money."

