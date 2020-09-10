Denise Richards leaving 'RHOBH' after 2 seasons amid Brandi Glanville affair rumors

Denise Richards has quit “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after only two seasons.

The Bravo star’s decision comes after months of drama surrounding Brandi Glanville’s claim that she and Richards, 49, who is married to Aaron Phypers, had an affair.

The “Bold and the Beautiful” actress first appeared on “RHOBH” in 2019 for season 9.

DENISE RICHARDS SPENDS ONE WEEKEND IN HOTEL AWAY FROM KIDS EVERY MONTH TO 'RECONNECT' WITH HER HUSBAND

A rep for Richards did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment but confirmed to Variety on Wednesday that Season 10 would be her last.

Richards has yet to release a statement.

Glanville, 47, claimed she had an affair with the “Wild Things” star, which Richards has vehemently denied.

'RHOBH' STAR DENISE RICHARDS FIRES BACK AT BRANDI GLANVILLE AFTER AFFAIR ALLEGATIONS

The affair rumors also caused tense disagreements amongst her castmates.

Some of Richards’ co-stars accused the actress of trying to clean up her image after she confessed last season that she paid for her husband’s “happy ending” massage. She also previously made remarks about the size of Phypers’ manhood.

The conversation surrounding the actress’s relationship and sex life led to her storming out of the Season 10 “RHOBH” reunion.

DENISE RICHARDS SAYS SHE WAS 'NAÏVE' DURING FIRST SEASON ON 'REAL HOUSEWIVES': 'I WANT TO BE MYSELF'

In early August, newbie Garcelle Beauvais addressed rumors that Richards was quitting in an interview on SiriusXM's EW Live.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She's like, 'If you don't come back, I'm not coming back,' and I'm like, 'and if you don't come back, I'm not coming back,'" Beauvais, 53, said hinting at the potential of also quitting.

Reps for Bravo did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.