Denise Richards jokes about Aaron Phypers' reactions to her NSFW comments: It 'gets me in trouble'

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards isn’t afraid to share details of her and husband Aaron Phypers’ sex life — but her tendency to tell all has gotten her in trouble with her beau at times, she recently revealed.

“Well, let me just say, there have been a few things that I’ve said that [Aaron’s] been like, ‘Why did you say that, baby?’ And I’m like, ‘I know, I’m sorry.’ But he knows me and he shakes his head and he loves me for that too and, you know, I’m a very honest person,” she told Us Weekly.

The reality star has occasionally talked about her husband being well-endowed on the show.

“I never took a f---king ruler to it, but he does have a big penis. I’ve seen some penises in my life and I will say he has the biggest penis I’ve ever been with,” she said during a March episode of “Real Housewives,” per Us Weekly.

Later, in May, Richards apparently said Phypers was the “one guy I had ever been with that has never had one,” referring to a “happy ending” massage.

“I was like, ‘You have to try it,’” she added, according to the magazine.

Separately, during an appearance on “The Talk” last week, Richards revealed Phypers is adopting her youngest child, Eloise. Richards adopted the now 7-year-old in 2011 as a single mom.

“He’s amazing as a daddy,” Richards said of Phypers, whom she married in 2018. Richards was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen but the pair divorced in 2006. They have two daughters together: Sam, 15, and Lola, 13.

When asked by co-host Sharon Osbourne how Phypers "is adapting to being a daddy," Richards responded, “I think he’s having a harder time adapting to other things with me like my mouth that gets me in trouble."

"He’s amazing with my daughters and he’s adopting my youngest, so it’s really great," she added.