Denise Richards claims husband, Aaron Phypers, is adopting 7-year-old daughter, Eloise

It’s apparently one big, happy family for “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Denise Richards.

During an appearance on “The Talk” on Friday, Richards, 48, said that her husband, Aaron Phypers, is adopting her youngest child, Eloise, whom Richards adopted herself in 2011 as a single mom.

DENISE RICHARDS WORRIES 'DYSFUNCTION' WITH CHARLIE SHEEN IMPACTED DAUGHTERS

“He’s amazing as a daddy,” Richards said of Phypers, whom she married in 2018. (Richards was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen but the pair divorced in 2006. They have two daughters together: Sam, 15, and Lola, 13.)

When asked by co-host Sharon Osbourne how Phypers "is adapting to being a daddy," Richards responded, “I think he’s having a harder time adapting to other things with me like my mouth that gets me in trouble."

"He’s amazing with my daughters and he’s adopting my youngest, so it’s really great," she added.

The news comes after Richards revealed to People in February that Eloise, 7, has special needs. At the time, she said the young girl has a “chromosomal disorder” that has “caused a lot of developmental delays for her.”

CHARLIE SHEEN APPROVED EX DENISE RICHARDS’ MOVE TO ‘RHOBH’ BEFORE SHE SIGNED ON, ACTRESS SAYS

Separately, Richards also recently opened up about the impact the “dysfunction” with her ex-husband, Sheen may have had on their two daughters.

“I just feel like I [expletive] up a lot with their dad. I don’t want them to look back on their childhood and just remember" fighting, she said.