Denise Austin calls weight-loss injections ‘miracle’ but warns users are missing one key step

Denise Austin has no issue with weight-loss injections giving people a jump-start — but she’s adamant that if you want lasting results, fitness must be a steady part of your life.

"It’s a miracle drug," the veteran exercise instructor and creator of Fit Over 50 magazine told Fox News Digital. "I see such great results. [But] the one thing that I tell everyone is to keep up with their muscle conditioning exercises. This is the key: anyone taking the drug must do weight training. I’m talking about presses, triceps work, lunges, and weighted squats.

"Even if you use five-pound weights to begin, that’s great," said the 68-year-old. "Don’t overdo it. Start with five-pound weights and in about two weeks, go to seven and a half, go to 10. So slowly build up that weight. Most people need to start small and then build up."

"In 2026, it’s all about being strong, being fit through muscle conditioning using some weights," she noted. "We really need to start working our muscles. They work miracles on our metabolism."

Drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound have soared in popularity in recent years to combat obesity. They work by targeting hormones in the gut and brain that affect appetite and feelings of fullness, The Associated Press reported.

In clinical trials, they helped people shed 15% to 22% of their body weight — up to 50 pounds or more in many cases. Patients typically start at smaller doses and then work up to larger amounts, depending on their needs. Experts told the outlet they may need to stay on the treatments indefinitely or risk regaining weight.

Austin stressed that weight-loss treatments don’t replace daily exercise. Staying active amplifies your results and strengthens your body — so you look better, feel better and stay healthier.

"To me, exercise is the best medicine there is," said Austin. "It’s prevention. If you were to take one pill, it would be fitness. It would be any movement. It would be exercise. I just think that if they could put it into your schedule, make a plan for yourself so you stick with it. That way, you have a routine, and it becomes a habit. And good habits take about 21 days to make a great habit. In three weeks, you’ll see a real difference."

Austin hosted the No. 1 exercise show on television for 24 years. She has sold more than 25 million fitness VHS tapes and DVDs, making her one of the most successful home-workout creators of all time. At age 65, Austin walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway.

The star urged anyone starting their fitness journey in the new year to tackle their workout first thing and get it out of the way.

"My biggest advice on how to squeeze in some fitness would be to just wake up a little earlier each morning," she shared.

"That way, you squeeze it in before your busy day begins. So there’ll be no excuses for you. By 5 o’clock, if I haven’t exercised, I won’t even do it. So make sure you squeeze it in the morning, and you’ll make a big difference in your whole routine. If you could just wake up 15 minutes earlier, have your exercise clothes all out, lace up your sneakers, mentally you'll get all psyched up and ready to go."

"If you move just 15 minutes every morning, you’ll feel a big difference in your energy levels," said the mother of two.

"You’ll want to do more. But also, don’t worry about what you used to do, or think of the new year as a clean slate. Don’t worry about the past. You want to take good care of your health all year. Your health is everything. Fitness, eating right, drinking lots of water, making sure you’re doing positive things in your life, enjoying your family and friends — those are all really important things in life."

"It’s the big picture," Austin continued. "It’s not just about losing weight. It’s how to get well, how to feel healthy."

Obesity rates are slightly higher for middle-income Americans than they are for those with the lowest and highest incomes, according to 2017–2020 data collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Austin said that even starting with a 15-minute walk each day and working your way up to 30 minutes a day can increase weight-loss efforts.

"You could go walking with a weighted vest to improve your bone density and increase your aerobic capacity and your heart and lungs," she suggested.

"But there are lots of ways to stay in shape. The biggest mistake you can make is trying to do too much, too fast. The key is to work your way up, but be consistent."

"Wake up every morning and do something healthy for yourself, whether it’s eating a good breakfast that starts your day, going out for a walk, putting down a mat and doing some stretches," Austin continued. "Flexibility is so important because it gives you the chance to be more pliable. Your back doesn’t go out. So do some stretches in the morning."

Austin noted that it doesn’t matter whether you choose to hit the gym or if you break a sweat at home while listening to a podcast or watching TV — just get moving.

"It’s easy if you just work out for 15 minutes," said Austin. "I have over 40 different 15-minute workouts that you could do right in the privacy of your own home. They cover abs. I do the arms. I do some buttocks. We do Pilates. I do yoga. You can really mix and match — by the end of the week, you’ve hit it all from head to toe. You can also just go to the gym or go for a walk. Just make a plan."

"An architect can’t build a house without a plan," she advised. "So make a plan for yourself. That way, it will really stick. Grab a friend to do it with. I love to walk with a friend, walk and talk. You can’t believe it’s suddenly 45 minutes. You’re burning fat and catching up with friends, too."

"I always tell people, just try — even if it’s 10 minutes a day," she said. "It will make a big difference if you stick to it."