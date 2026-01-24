Denise Austin flaunts ageless physique in same white swimsuit 36 years apart

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denise Austin is celebrating nearly four decades in fitness — and proving that consistency pays off.

The legendary workout icon, now 68 and a mother of two, recently shared striking then-and-now photos highlighting her longevity in the industry.

She paired an image from one of her earliest VHS cover shoots in the late 1980s with a recent magazine cover from her "Fit Over 50: Vitality for Life" shoot.

"THEN and NOW!!!! Here I am in 1988. The ‘then’ photo is from one of my first VHS cover photoshoots!! And the ‘now’ is from my recent ‘Fit Over 50: Vitality for Life’ magazine cover shoot!! So fun!!" Austin wrote on Instagram.

Austin wore a classic white one-piece swimsuit with a front zipper — and stunned in the exact same look more than 30 years later.

"I have sooo many wonderful memories throughout ALL these years being in the fitness industry!!!! And I feel such a deep sense of gratification because I truly LOVE what I do!!" she continued.

"And I want to thank all of you for ALL these years of support! It’s because of YOU I keep going!! Let’s celebrate LONGEVITY together!!! Love you all!!! Xoxoxo."

The fitness guru has previously told Fox News Digital that her viral throwback posts aren’t meant to show off — but to show what consistency actually looks like.

She said the images are a reminder that long-term results come from showing up day after day, year after year — not from quick fixes or trends.

The nostalgia also hits close to home. Austin said she has kept many of the outfits from her early workout days, and they are now getting a second life.

"I saved all of my leotards from back in the day, from the ’80s and ’90s, which I used to wear on my videos and on my TV show," she laughed. "I’m so happy I kept them all because [my daughter] Katie loves to wear them. My other daughter, Kelly, loves to wear them too."

Austin said staying active in her 60s is less about appearance and more about independence and energy.

"It’s a testament to me being 68 now and keeping it up," she said. "That’s all it takes — keeping it up, keeping up with your workouts. And to me, I think it’s a really cool thing. It’s nostalgic for me, and it shows me that if you do start exercising, it does matter and you’ll feel good. And it’s all about feeling good for me."

For Austin, health outweighs everything else, regardless of your bank account or background.

"I want to feel healthy," she continued. "If you have money, it doesn’t matter if you don’t have good health. And no matter who you are, you just have to do something for yourself."

Her advice focuses on movement, even in small doses, she emphasized.

"Did you know that just standing up burns more calories than sitting down?" Austin said. "So, I tell people to get up throughout the day. If you’re on your phone, walk and talk while you’re on the phone. The more you move, the better it is for your circulation, which also helps your whole body."

Austin’s advice is backed by a career that helped shape the home fitness industry.

She hosted the No. 1 exercise show on television for 24 years and sold more than 25 million fitness tapes and DVDs, cementing her status as one of the most successful home-workout creators of all time.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.