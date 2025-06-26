Expand / Collapse search
Diet & Fitness

Jane Seymour maintains the same size since age 17 without crazy diets

The 'Harry Wild' actress rejected plastic surgery in favor of traditional exercises and believes women can be 'full-blooded' at any age

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
Malibu fires drove Jane Seymour out of her home with barely more than the clothes on her back Video

Malibu fires drove Jane Seymour out of her home with barely more than the clothes on her back

The British actress recently detailed her evacuation experience.

Jane Seymour has stayed in shape for decades without fad diets or marathon workout routines.

"I am now the size I was when I was 17 and a ballet dancer," the 74-year-old actress told Fox News Digital. 

"I try to stay around the same weight, but without going crazy about it. I have gotten bigger [over the years], but I never gained more than 10 pounds. I was smaller when I was in [1988’s] ‘War and Remembrance’ and when I was playing Wallis Simpson where I had to be crazy thin, which is not a healthy weight for me. It makes my immune system weak."

Jane Seymour smiling and wearing a lavender gown.

Jane Seymour attends the Filming Italy 2025 red carpet at Forte Village Resort on June 21, 2025 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Even during moments of celebration, Seymour is mindful of her healthy habits. Earlier in June, it was announced that her detective show, "Harry Wild," has been renewed for season 5 on Acorn TV. She’s also the host of "Relative Secrets," a series that premiered earlier this month about uncovering family secrets and dark mysteries.

"I almost always never have breakfast," the "Dr. Quinn" alum explained about her diet. 

Jane Seymour and Joe Lando in a promo photo for "Dr. Quinn."

Jane Seymour as Dr. Quinn and Joe Lando as Byron Sully. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

"I will have liquids and my vitamins. I’ve got this vitamin combination that has collagen. I’ll have that in the morning and either black tea, coffee or water. And then at lunchtime, I’ll have a fabulous meal, whatever I want pretty much. I tend to like salmon, shrimp and grilled vegetables. And I love Italian food. I might have a little eggplant Parmesan; it’s a favorite of mine. Maybe some lean chicken."

Jane Seymour wearing a blue sleeveless dress walking outside.

Before Hollywood fame, Jane Seymour trained as a ballet dancer. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

The star said that the one thing she "almost never" eats is steak, but she does make exceptions.

"Once in a while, I’ll have a little bit of filet steak, maybe a couple of slices. I’m not against it. But I feel better usually when eating fish and lots of vegetables. I grow a lot of my food in my garden, a lot of it in pots actually… it keeps the bugs out. I have lettuce, arugula, artichokes, avocados, blueberries and strawberries. Also, lots of different types of kale. I love eating fresh vegetables. When I grill my vegetables, I add a little bit of olive oil and sometimes a sprinkle of salt."

Jane Seymour looking up with a wicker basket holding apples.

Jane Seymour stands on the deck of her California home with apples picked from her garden. (Paul Harris/Getty Images)

Like anyone else, Seymour has her guilty pleasures. She loves anything that’s "crunchy and salty." To satisfy her cravings, she’ll eat "a crispy sweet potato."

Malibu fires drove Jane Seymour out of her home with barely more than the clothes on her back Video

"I feel like I’m eating a bag of chips, but it’s actually sweet potato," said Seymour. "I also like to take raw pumpkin seeds, put a little bit of Tamari Lite [gluten-free soy sauce that has less sodium], put them in a non-stick pan and toast them. I like to toss them around in the pan until they swell and pop. Pistachio nuts are also a favorite go-to snack. So mostly, I make sure to eat my nutrients and vitamins in my food if I can."

The former Bond girl also noted that it’s important for her to stay active daily. However, she listens to her body about what it needs each day.

Jane Seymour looking surprised on stage.

Jane Seymour speaks on stage during AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 8, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP)

"I work with a lady… it’s almost like physiotherapy, but it’s a workout. I do Gyrotonics and some Pilates – a lot of floor work, believe it or not, even though I’m on a bench. But everything I do, anyone else can do at home, in a hotel room, their living room, their garden – anywhere where you can put a yoga mat down. I do Pilates legwork, which is like doing some of my ballet. I can use my own weight or a ballet bar."

Jane Seymour in a sparkling green gown smiling

British actress Jane Seymour poses at the 52nd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton on Nov. 25, 2024 in New York City. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

"I’m also a believer in light weights," she shared. "I’ll have an eight-pound or a five-pound weight in each hand. I’ll do arm work while I’m doing my legs. And the beauty of Pilates, Gyrotonics or even ballet is that it’s all about being able to do it properly. It’s not something where you rush in and jump around and can easily get injured."

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour said she skips a hearty breakfast and, instead, will indulge during lunchtime. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"I’m very careful about doing the right technique," she said. "If I can’t do too much, if I can’t stretch too much that day, that’s fine. I just do as much as my body is comfortable doing because I don’t want to injure myself. I had back surgery a long time ago. That’s a nemesis for me. So I listen to my body."

Seymour said she likes workouts that can be done anywhere, rather than heading to the gym. Pilates, in particular, has been essential to her for maintaining a strong core.

Jane Seymour in a red jumpsuit and floral cardigan lays sideways with her legs in the air on a black chair

"Harry Wild," an Irish mystery series, was just renewed for season 5. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"If you have core strength, you are less likely to have back injuries or back problems," she said. "You are also more likely to look better up close. You’ll be able to stand more properly… The core is everything. And looking back at my ballet training, that was all about the core."

In between filming "Harry Wild," it’s not shocking to spot Seymour doing plies or stretching.

Jane Seymour wearing a floral dress on stage smiling.

Over the years, Jane Seymour said maintaining a strong core has been essential in being camera-ready. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"Small movements make a huge difference," she said. "Also, the muscle at the front of the leg is incredibly important to stretch out very carefully, especially if you run, walk a lot, or you’re climbing. That muscle tightens up, and it directly affects your lower back."

Jane Seymour Roger Moore

Jane Seymour opposite Roger Moore in the 007 film "Live and Let Die," circa 1973. (Keystone/Getty Images)

In 1995, Seymour was tempted to get a tummy tuck after welcoming twin boys. However, the idea of going under the knife made her pause.

"I just thought, ‘No, that’s major surgery,’" she recalled. "I thought, let’s try doing what I used to do, my workout routines. I’ll see if I can get my muscles toned. I’m not trying to look like a 20-year-old. I’m just trying to be the most mobile that I can be for my age and what my body’s capable of."

Jane Seymour looks back at the cameras on the red carpet in a black strappy dress

Jane Seymour said she only eats thinly sliced steak once in a while. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

According to Seymour, it’s never too late to try a workout routine that suits your lifestyle.

Jane Seymour looking at the camera smiling in a silver dress as a crowd of photographers flock to her.

When it comes to workouts, Jane Seymour loves Pilates and "anything you can do on the floor." (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for American Cinematheque)

"I’ve never been able to do the split, so I’m not going to start now," she chuckled. "I almost did it on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and that was pretty amazing. But for me, it’s all about building and maintaining a good, strong core. A lot of younger people are on computers and cell phones. And I think everyone sits and hunches. That’s a big issue because it can affect your neck, shoulders, mid-back and spine. So stretching each day and having a straight spine is huge."

The actress said she’s grateful to get up and move each day.

Jane Seymour wearing a short white dress on the red carpet.

Jane Seymour is the host of "Relative Secrets," which highlights the hidden, shocking and even dark histories of everyday American families. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

"I think a lot of women suffer from being invisible," she said. "You were married, you had the job, and you had kids. But now, who am I? What’s my purpose? Where do I belong in this world? But… you can be a full-blooded human being at any age… It’s a choice you make for yourself."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

