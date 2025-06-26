Jane Seymour maintains the same size since age 17 without crazy diets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jane Seymour has stayed in shape for decades without fad diets or marathon workout routines.

"I am now the size I was when I was 17 and a ballet dancer," the 74-year-old actress told Fox News Digital.

"I try to stay around the same weight, but without going crazy about it. I have gotten bigger [over the years], but I never gained more than 10 pounds. I was smaller when I was in [1988’s] ‘War and Remembrance’ and when I was playing Wallis Simpson where I had to be crazy thin, which is not a healthy weight for me. It makes my immune system weak."

Even during moments of celebration, Seymour is mindful of her healthy habits. Earlier in June, it was announced that her detective show, "Harry Wild," has been renewed for season 5 on Acorn TV. She’s also the host of "Relative Secrets," a series that premiered earlier this month about uncovering family secrets and dark mysteries.

"I almost always never have breakfast," the "Dr. Quinn" alum explained about her diet.

"I will have liquids and my vitamins. I’ve got this vitamin combination that has collagen. I’ll have that in the morning and either black tea, coffee or water. And then at lunchtime, I’ll have a fabulous meal, whatever I want pretty much. I tend to like salmon, shrimp and grilled vegetables. And I love Italian food. I might have a little eggplant Parmesan; it’s a favorite of mine. Maybe some lean chicken."

The star said that the one thing she "almost never" eats is steak, but she does make exceptions.

"Once in a while, I’ll have a little bit of filet steak, maybe a couple of slices. I’m not against it. But I feel better usually when eating fish and lots of vegetables. I grow a lot of my food in my garden, a lot of it in pots actually… it keeps the bugs out. I have lettuce, arugula, artichokes, avocados, blueberries and strawberries. Also, lots of different types of kale. I love eating fresh vegetables. When I grill my vegetables, I add a little bit of olive oil and sometimes a sprinkle of salt."

Like anyone else, Seymour has her guilty pleasures. She loves anything that’s "crunchy and salty." To satisfy her cravings, she’ll eat "a crispy sweet potato."

"I feel like I’m eating a bag of chips, but it’s actually sweet potato," said Seymour. "I also like to take raw pumpkin seeds, put a little bit of Tamari Lite [gluten-free soy sauce that has less sodium], put them in a non-stick pan and toast them. I like to toss them around in the pan until they swell and pop. Pistachio nuts are also a favorite go-to snack. So mostly, I make sure to eat my nutrients and vitamins in my food if I can."

The former Bond girl also noted that it’s important for her to stay active daily. However, she listens to her body about what it needs each day.

"I work with a lady… it’s almost like physiotherapy, but it’s a workout. I do Gyrotonics and some Pilates – a lot of floor work, believe it or not, even though I’m on a bench. But everything I do, anyone else can do at home, in a hotel room, their living room, their garden – anywhere where you can put a yoga mat down. I do Pilates legwork, which is like doing some of my ballet. I can use my own weight or a ballet bar."

"I’m also a believer in light weights," she shared. "I’ll have an eight-pound or a five-pound weight in each hand. I’ll do arm work while I’m doing my legs. And the beauty of Pilates, Gyrotonics or even ballet is that it’s all about being able to do it properly. It’s not something where you rush in and jump around and can easily get injured."

"I’m very careful about doing the right technique," she said. "If I can’t do too much, if I can’t stretch too much that day, that’s fine. I just do as much as my body is comfortable doing because I don’t want to injure myself. I had back surgery a long time ago. That’s a nemesis for me. So I listen to my body."

Seymour said she likes workouts that can be done anywhere, rather than heading to the gym. Pilates, in particular, has been essential to her for maintaining a strong core.

"If you have core strength, you are less likely to have back injuries or back problems," she said. "You are also more likely to look better up close. You’ll be able to stand more properly… The core is everything. And looking back at my ballet training, that was all about the core."

In between filming "Harry Wild," it’s not shocking to spot Seymour doing plies or stretching.

"Small movements make a huge difference," she said. "Also, the muscle at the front of the leg is incredibly important to stretch out very carefully, especially if you run, walk a lot, or you’re climbing. That muscle tightens up, and it directly affects your lower back."

In 1995, Seymour was tempted to get a tummy tuck after welcoming twin boys. However, the idea of going under the knife made her pause.

"I just thought, ‘No, that’s major surgery,’" she recalled. "I thought, let’s try doing what I used to do, my workout routines. I’ll see if I can get my muscles toned. I’m not trying to look like a 20-year-old. I’m just trying to be the most mobile that I can be for my age and what my body’s capable of."

According to Seymour, it’s never too late to try a workout routine that suits your lifestyle.

"I’ve never been able to do the split, so I’m not going to start now," she chuckled. "I almost did it on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and that was pretty amazing. But for me, it’s all about building and maintaining a good, strong core. A lot of younger people are on computers and cell phones. And I think everyone sits and hunches. That’s a big issue because it can affect your neck, shoulders, mid-back and spine. So stretching each day and having a straight spine is huge."

The actress said she’s grateful to get up and move each day.

"I think a lot of women suffer from being invisible," she said. "You were married, you had the job, and you had kids. But now, who am I? What’s my purpose? Where do I belong in this world? But… you can be a full-blooded human being at any age… It’s a choice you make for yourself."