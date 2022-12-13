Demi Moore shares rare family photo with Bruce Willis ahead of holidays: 'Getting into the holiday spirit!'

Demi Moore is sharing a rare glimpse into what the holidays look like for her and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis’ family.

On Tuesday, Moore took to Instagram and shared a family photo.

"We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she wrote alongside an image with Willis, his wife, Emma Hemming Willis and their children.

Demi and Bruce’s daughters — Rumer, 34, Scout, 31 and Tallulah, 28 — appeared in the holiday picture as well as Emma and Bruce’s daughters — Mabel, 10 and Evelyn, 8.

Moore and Willis divorced in 2000 and the actor married Emma in 2007.

In the first photo, the "Die Hard" actor was holding his daughter, Tallulah’s dog, Pilaf, in front of a Christmas tree and a garland-wrapped staircase. The second image showed Willis and Emma holding hands at the dinner table with the next photo showing Moore hugging Tallulah, who was hugging Willis and her pup.

The final image featured the furry family members, Tallulah’s dog and a Pomeranian.

The family gathering appears to be from earlier this month after Tallulah shared a picture of herself on Instagram of her pet locking eyes with her father as she posed next to Moore.

"The laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning," she wrote. "I love my parents and my family - I do I do I do," Tallulah concluded her caption.

Moore, Willis and Emma once again showed a united front in March when they released a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts announcing Willis would be retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects a person's ability to comprehend written and verbal language and their ability to respond.

"We wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the statement read. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that."

The statement was signed, "love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."