Bruce Willis’ wife Emma slams critics for grief awareness post

After Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia -- a condition that affects the ability to communicate -- his wife Emma blasted critics who made poor comments on her "grief awareness" post.

Emma took to her Instagram Thursday to address the backlash she faced over a post on National Grief Awareness Day.

"When you’re not allowed to talk grief, self-care, or being human in the world on grief awareness day…." She wrote in her Instagram story.

She continued to share a screenshot of negative comments directed to her that read "She’s such a drama queen," and "Oh she will cope just fine with his $$$..."

Emma addressed the backlash and shared her husband’s ultimate clap back in the next post.



"But in the words of the great, philosophical, and insightful Bruce Willis…’Ah, f--- ‘em.’"

She went on to respond to the harsh comments, as she copes with her husband’s aphasia diagnosis in her own way.

"So, in this crazy day and age of comments and, you know, people thinking they know you and the things and the situation -- ah, f--- 'em," Emma remarked.

"I hope that you get to use that quote as frequently as I get to use my husband's quote. I think he's been up for scrutiny for so many years and he's just built this ultra-thick skin, and he could give two s----. I, on the other hand, give two s----."

Emma added that Bruce’s phrase ‘Ah, f--- ‘em’ has been "highly helpful," and she hopes that it helps others in life when dealing with difficult situations.

The legendary actor’s wife’s comments come on the heels of her opening up about Bruce’s grief.

The model shared an Instagram video montage, which depicted various activities she has been doing over the summer to cope with her husband's illness.

"This was the summer of self discovery – finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," she captioned the post, which featured clips of her gardening, working out, playing tennis and painting. "My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live along side it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too."

Emma and Bruce married in 2009. The couple has two daughters together.