Max Ehrich claims Demi Lovato didn’t tell him about ending their engagement before the press

Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich says he found out his engagement had come to an end through a tabloid.

The actor, 29, has been sharing Instagram Stories over the weekend following news of the pair’s public breakup on Thursday.

DEMI LOVATO, MAX EHRICH END ENGAGEMENT AFTER TWO MONTHS

“Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” Ehrich wrote in a plain black and white slide on Saturday. “… While [you’re] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”

Representatives for Lovato refuted the actor’s claims the same day to E! News and went as far as to say Ehrich is “lying” and was told of the relationship’s end in advance.

The unnamed insider added that Ehrich statements are an attempt to “stay relevant,” which is also an accusation Lovato fans have made based on the actor’s past and recent social media activity.

DEMI LOVATO GETS ENGAGED TO MAX EHRICH IN BEACH PROPOSAL: 'I KNEW I LOVED YOU THE MOMENT I MET YOU'

Screenshots that were allegedly captured by multiple social media users have circulated regarding Ehrich’s public declarations of love for Lovato’s ex-best friend Selena Gomez and several other A-list celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, and both Bella and Gigi Hadid.

In mid-September, Lovato claimed Ehrich’s resurfaced posts were fake, which prompted fans to re-share an old Instagram Live video of the actor gushing about his decade-old crush on Gomez.

"I think she’s an extremely, extremely, extremely talented girl, and I’ve actually had a major crush on her since 2010," Ehrich said in the old video. "And I—my teenage self, like, said it in an interview as well so it’s kind of been this ongoing thing but then like obviously I put it out on Twitter, and I didn’t even realize that would catch like—that people would take that like seriously."

DEMI LOVATO SAYS SHE FEELS 'FREE' OF HER 'DEMONS' 2 YEARS AFTER HER OVERDOSE: 'THANK YOU GOD'

The actor has since deleted his Twitter account, and he and Lovato, 28, have broken up two months after they announced their engagement. The pair had started dating around March.

Despite public scrutiny, Ehrich, who is a four-time Emmy nominated actor, maintains that he only found out about the breakup from the press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“… please end this narrative and focus on more important issues in the world,” Ehrich wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday. “I love and forgive everyone involved. Let us be. Let us heal. God bless.”