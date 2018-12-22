Demi Lovato slams ‘tabloids,’ says she’ll tell her story when she’s ready: ‘I am sober and grateful to be alive’

Singer Demi Lovato took to Twitter Friday to tell her fans not to believe the tabloids and she will tell her story when she is ready.

Lovato, 26, wanted to set the record straight on her health and recovery after a stint in rehab this summer. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer entered rehab in August after she nearly died from a drug overdose in July.

Lovato thanked her fans on Friday while blasting “tabloids” for making up “stuff to sell a story.”

“I love my fans, and hate tabloids,” she tweeted. “Don’t believe what you read.”

The singer asked others to appreciate her privacy as she recovered.

“If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF,” Lovato tweeted. “Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of me.”

Lovato tweeted that she will one day say “what exactly happened” but she still needed “time to heal.” She pointed out that the “sources” speaking about her recovery to media outlets were “wrong” and “inaccurate.”

“I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support,” she tweeted.

She concluded her message by thanking her fans and family.

The “Confident” singer has been quiet on social media following her overdose but broke her silence by urging her fans to vote in November’s midterm elections and announcing Christina Aguilera’s song featuring her, “Fall in Line” was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.