Demi Lovato knocks out trainer’s front tooth during workout: ‘When’s my first fight?’

Singer Demi Lovato appeared shocked to learn that she had knocked her trainer’s front tooth out on Tuesday.

Lovato, 26, shared a video of the aftermath to her Instagram. She captioned the post, “Holy s--- I literally knocked out Jay Glazer’s tooth during training this morning – while he was wearing a mouthpiece!!!! Hahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!! So coach, when’s my first fight?”

The video showed the trainer showing his knocked out tooth and his new smile.

“Demi knocked my tooth out,” Glazer said.

“I’m sorry,” Lovato said.

“She’s not sorry, you’re not sorry at all!” Glazer said as Lovato hugged him.

“With a mouthpiece!” Glazer pointed out.

The incident occurred at Unbreakable Performance in Los Angeles.

Lovato’s hook caught the attention of professional wrestler Ronda Rousey, USA Today reported.

“This is too much,” Rousey wrote in a comment. “Hell yeah girl, and what a good sport Jay Glazer is!”

Glazer joked on his Instagram that he super glued his tooth back.

Meanwhile, reports circulated this week saying the “Confident” singer and her fashioner designer boyfriend Henry Levy have broken up after four months together, People reported. The two were first linked together in November shortly after Lovato left a treatment facility.