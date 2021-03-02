Demi Lovato celebrates her changing body after accidental weight loss: 'I don't count calories'

Demi Lovato is embracing every new stage in her life since surviving her near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

On Monday, the 28-year-old singer posted a new photo that showed off her recent, accidental weight loss.

Lovato explained how she's been in recovery from an eating disorder for many years now and has a completely different relationship with food and exercise.

"I don't count calories anymore I don't over exercise anymore I don't restrict or purge And I especially don't live life accordingly to diet culture.. and I've actually lost weight," she wrote alongside a mirror selfie.

"This is a different experience But I feel full," Lovato described. "Not of food But of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance."

She added how she's full "of peace, serenity, joy, and love today."

Back in December, Lovato shared that she's in a good place in terms of her recovery process.

"I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn't real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. 'Surely she throws up here and there', 'she can't POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we're just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up," the "Sorry Not Sorry" star said while highlighting her stretch marks.

"I'm so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like,' " she wrote. "In honor of my gratitude for the place I'm in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them."

While on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in February that shaving off most of her hair in November has made her feel "free."

"I feel so free. I feel more authentic to who I am," Lovato said. "I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair."

"I used to use my hair to hide behind," she admitted. "It would cover my body. So when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, 'What is something that I've been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of?' And it was that. I feel more myself now."

Lovato is going to further address her eating disorder, overdose, and more in her upcoming documentary "Dancing With the Devil."

"The world has been so loving and accepting of me telling my story and there's been so much love and support," Lovato said when the trailer debuted. "What's great is we live in a time where nobody's perfect, and we're not gonna get role models by watching people not make mistakes. We're going to meet and learn from our role models who have overcome their deepest darkest struggles."

"Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil" premieres March 23 on YouTube.