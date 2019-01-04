Demi Lovato calls out Instagram for 'fat shaming' ad: 'You can be pretty at any weight'

Demi Lovato is calling out Instagram over a "fat shaming" advertisement that recently appeared on her social media feed.

On Friday, the 26-year-old pop star shared a screenshot of the ad for the video game, Game of Sultans, on her Instagram story, which showed two animated women — one labeled "pretty" and the other "obese."

“Why is this fat shaming bulls--t on my feed?” Lovato asked. “So many things wrong with this ad. 1. You can be 'pretty' at any weight."

The "Sober" singer continued: "This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder.

"Especially when eating disorders are all about ‘control.'"

Lovato ended her Instagram story by asking the social media app to "keep this bulls--t off mine and others' feeds who could easily be affected by this disgusting advertisement.

“With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game," she concluded.

Fox News has reached out to Instagram for comment. According to TMZ, a rep for Instagram said the ad has since been removed.

"We're sorry. This ad was approved by mistake. We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people's feeds," the rep said in a statement to the outlet.

Lovato has previously opened up about her personal struggles with an eating disorder, explaining during her 2017 YouTube documentary, "Simply Complicated," that "food is still the biggest challenge" in her life.