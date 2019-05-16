Demi Lovato shows off the 'most meaningful tattoo' she's ever had

Demi Lovato has been getting inked for years but her newest tattoo is her most special one to date.

The singer showed off her fresh body art on social media. It depicts an image of a very important family member - Lovato's late great-grandmother.

“This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more,” she captioned the photo. “Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me.. it’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten."

Lovato's "Mimaw" passed away in May 2016 and the entertainer posted a tribute message to her at the time.

DEMI LOVATO SHARES 'EMPOWERING' BIKINI PHOTO: 'I FEEL CONFIDENT'

She wrote, "I miss her more than words can even describe. There is an emptiness in my heart that only her spirit can fill and I pray that I will feel her by my side every single day until we meet again. I attribute my strength to her.."

Lovato's tattoos all have a special meaning to her and serve as a reminder of her battling and overcoming issues with mental health and drug addiction. She has the phrases "Stay Strong" on her wrists and “Now I’m a warrior” on her back.

The star is celebrating almost six months of sobriety after her near-fatal overdose in January which landed her in hospital. She has since finished a stint in rehab and has a new lease on life.

DEMI LOVATO SHARES NEW PHOTOS IN BARELY-THERE LEOPARD-PRINT BIKINI

While on vacation with friends in Bora Bora, she thanked her besties for being there for her during her “darkest moments." She's also is ready to make some new music and singed with famed manager Scooter Braun, whos reps Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.