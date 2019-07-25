'Will & Grace' reboot to end with upcoming season, the show's stars react

"Will & Grace" is coming to an end... again.

The NBC comedy series will be shuttering production after its upcoming 2020 season.

When it ends, the Emmy-award winning show featuring Debra Messing (Grace), Eric McCormack (Will), Sean Hayes (Jack), and Megan Mullally (Karen) will have run for 11 seasons and aired 246 episodes. The 2020 season will have 18 episodes.

'WILL & GRACE' #METOO EPISODE INSPIRED BY BRETT KAVANAUGH AND BILL COSBY, PRODUCERS SAY

"When NBC had the opportunity to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we jumped at the chance. The impact and legacy of Will and Grace simply can’t be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history," said NBC Entertainment co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy per The Hollywood Reporter. "A huge thank you to [creators] Max [Mutchnick], David [Kohan], Jimmy [Burrows] and a cast that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run."

DAX SHEPARD REVEALS HE WAS FIRED FROM 'WILL & GRACE': IT WAS 'MY ONLY FIRING EXPERIENCE OF MY LIFE'

“We think of the Will and Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many. That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will and Grace," said creators Mutchnick, Kohan and exec producer/director Burrows in a statement. “In 2016, Bob Greenblatt came to us with the idea of doing a 10-episode reboot of Will and Grace. They say you can’t go home again, but we did. And now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we’re even more proud of something we never thought we’d get a chance to do again. We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice. And for that, we owe a double debt of gratitude to NBC, this show's supportive and caring home since day one."

"Will & Grace" returned in September 2017 after originally ending in May 2006.

Also ending on NBC next year are "The Good Place" and "Blindspot."