Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TV
Published

'Will & Grace' reboot to end with upcoming season, the show's stars react

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 25Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for July 25 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

"Will & Grace" is coming to an end... again.

The NBC comedy series will be shuttering production after its upcoming 2020 season.

When it ends, the Emmy-award winning show featuring Debra Messing (Grace), Eric McCormack (Will), Sean Hayes (Jack), and Megan Mullally (Karen) will have run for 11 seasons and aired 246 episodes. The 2020 season will have 18 episodes.

'WILL & GRACE' #METOO EPISODE INSPIRED BY BRETT KAVANAUGH AND BILL COSBY, PRODUCERS SAY

"When NBC had the opportunity to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we jumped at the chance. The impact and legacy of Will and Grace simply can’t be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history," said NBC Entertainment co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy per The Hollywood Reporter. "A huge thank you to [creators] Max [Mutchnick], David [Kohan], Jimmy [Burrows] and a cast that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run."

(l-r) Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Eric McCormack as Will Truman

(l-r) Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Eric McCormack as Will Truman (Chris Haston/NBC)

DAX SHEPARD REVEALS HE WAS FIRED FROM 'WILL & GRACE': IT WAS 'MY ONLY FIRING EXPERIENCE OF MY LIFE'

“We think of the Will and Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many. That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will and Grace," said creators Mutchnick, Kohan and exec producer/director Burrows in a statement. “In 2016, Bob Greenblatt came to us with the idea of doing a 10-episode reboot of Will and Grace. They say you can’t go home again, but we did. And now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we’re even more proud of something we never thought we’d get a chance to do again. We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice. And for that, we owe a double debt of gratitude to NBC, this show's supportive and caring home since day one."

"Will & Grace" returned in September 2017 after originally ending in May 2006.

Also ending on NBC next year are "The Good Place" and "Blindspot."