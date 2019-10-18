Dean McDermott talks sex life with wife Tori Spelling: 'You have to make it a priority'

Dean McDermott is getting personal about his sex life with wife Tori Spelling.

After being married for 13 years, the power couple’s love life is still filled with fervent passion, he said.

McDermott paid a visit to the show “Mom Life with Adrianna Costa” and revealed one of the biggest secrets to keeping the sexual appetite alive — date nights, according to People magazine.

“You have to make it a priority to spend time together because you spend so much time focused on your kids, you forget about each other and each other’s needs,” the father of six said.

He also revealed that spontaneity is key.

“Just being appreciated. Saying ‘You’re beautiful, you’re handsome.’ Just looking in their eyes,” McDermott said.

Having six children with Spelling means that the couple is always doing some form of running around.

McDermott recognized that in having six kids, the concept of a relationship can easily get lost.

“[Be] aware of [the relationship]. It’s so easy to throw it in the back, but you’ve got to bring it to the forefront,” he said.

McDermott and Spelling married in 2006 and share five children together: Liam, 12; Stella, 11; Hattie, 7; Finn, 6, and Beau, 2. Jack Montgomery, 21, is from McDermott’s previous marriage.