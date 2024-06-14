'Deadliest Catch' star Nick Mavar dead at 59

"Deadliest Catch" star Nick Mavar has died. The former deckhand was 59.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Police Chief Elbie of the Bristol Bay Borough Police Department in Alaska said they have "confirmed the passing of Nick Mavar Jr. On June 13th 2024."

The statement continued, "The Bristol Bay police department received a call for a medical emergency at a boatyard in Naknek. Medics responded and transported Nick Mavar Jr. to Camai medical center where they attempted life-saving measures."

"Mr. Mavar was later pronounced deceased and next of kin has been notified," the statement continued. The Bristol Bay Borough Police Department noted that they are still waiting to speak to witnesses that were present.

There aren't any details available at this time about the nature of the medical emergency Mavar suffered from in Alaska.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report