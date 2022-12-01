Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

David Robinson, 'Dog's Most Wanted' star, dead at 50

Dog the Bounty Hunter is 'shocked and saddened' by Robinson's death

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Lawrence Jones asks Dog the Bounty Hunter about murder suspect 'on the run' Video

Lawrence Jones asks Dog the Bounty Hunter about murder suspect 'on the run'

Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman joins Fox News host Lawrence Jones to weigh in on a Missouri woman accused of shooting her husband and skipping bail on 'Lawrence Jones Cross Country.'

David Robinson, Dog the Bounty Hunter's "right-hand man" on his show "Dog's Most Wanted," died Wednesday. He was 50.

Dog, whose full name is Duane Chapman, confirmed Robinson's death to Fox News Digital. 

"I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of my right-hand man for many years, David Robinson," Chapman said. "Until we meet again, Brother."

Circumstances surrounding Robinson's death are still unclear.

BODY OF 'GREEN BOOK' ACTOR FRANK VALLELONGA JR. FOUND, MAN CHARGED WITH DUMPING HIS BODY

Dog the Bounty Hunter, right, confirmed David Robinson, his "right-hand man" for years, died Wednesday. Robinson was 50. 

Dog the Bounty Hunter, right, confirmed David Robinson, his "right-hand man" for years, died Wednesday. Robinson was 50.  (Dogsmostwanted.com/ Getty Images)

Robinson's wife, Brooke, posted about his death on Facebook. The couple only recently married in May.

"My husband David John Robinson passed away suddenly at our home on November 30, 2022. David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed," Brooke wrote. 

"Life saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms."

'POWER RANGERS' STAR JASON DAVID FRANK'S WIFE CONFIRMS CAUSE OF DEATH

She added, "We ask again for time and space to grieve for the husband, father, brother and friend that was lost."

Brooke denied reports circulating about his death. "The rumors of a heart attack and stroke have already been ruled out," she wrote.

Robinson is survived by a daughter, Teagan, and his stepchildren, Taran and Gage.

Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, shared a photo of David with the caption, "11/2/72 - 11/30/22."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Robinson worked alongside Chapman on "Dog's Most Wanted," which aired on WGN in 2019, and focused on Dog managing both his career and also his late wife Beth's cancer diagnosis.

Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer in June 2019. She was 51.

Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer in June 2019. She was 51. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Beth lost her battle with throat cancer in June 2019 in Hawaii. She was 51.

Robinson specialized in the "tech aspect of hunting. It is hard to unplug from technology these days and David will use that to find you!" according to his show profile. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending