David Robinson, 'Dog's Most Wanted' star, dead at 50

David Robinson, Dog the Bounty Hunter's "right-hand man" on his show "Dog's Most Wanted," died Wednesday. He was 50.

Dog, whose full name is Duane Chapman, confirmed Robinson's death to Fox News Digital.

"I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of my right-hand man for many years, David Robinson," Chapman said. "Until we meet again, Brother."

Circumstances surrounding Robinson's death are still unclear.

BODY OF 'GREEN BOOK' ACTOR FRANK VALLELONGA JR. FOUND, MAN CHARGED WITH DUMPING HIS BODY

Robinson's wife, Brooke, posted about his death on Facebook. The couple only recently married in May.

"My husband David John Robinson passed away suddenly at our home on November 30, 2022. David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed," Brooke wrote.

"Life saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms."

'POWER RANGERS' STAR JASON DAVID FRANK'S WIFE CONFIRMS CAUSE OF DEATH

She added, "We ask again for time and space to grieve for the husband, father, brother and friend that was lost."

Brooke denied reports circulating about his death. "The rumors of a heart attack and stroke have already been ruled out," she wrote.

Robinson is survived by a daughter, Teagan, and his stepchildren, Taran and Gage.

Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, shared a photo of David with the caption, "11/2/72 - 11/30/22."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Robinson worked alongside Chapman on "Dog's Most Wanted," which aired on WGN in 2019, and focused on Dog managing both his career and also his late wife Beth's cancer diagnosis.

Beth lost her battle with throat cancer in June 2019 in Hawaii. She was 51.

Robinson specialized in the "tech aspect of hunting. It is hard to unplug from technology these days and David will use that to find you!" according to his show profile.