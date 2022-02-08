David Foster talks 35-year age gap with wife Katharine McPhee: 'We have it pretty together'

David Foster isn't concerned about the age gap between him and his wife, Katharine McPhee .

The 16-time Grammy winner gave a new interview about his recent sold-out performance in Las Vegas and what life is like at home with Foster nearly a year after they welcomed their first child, a son, together.

The music producer, who has worked with superstars like Michael Buble, Andrea Bocelli, Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, and more over the years, gushed about what it was like to welcome his wife McPhee to the stage during his performance at the Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater on January 21.

"When she comes out, she gets such thunders of applause," Foster, 72, told People magazine.

Of course, performing to a sold-out crowd and taking care of a newborn at home isn't exactly an easy feat. Foster shared that McPhee is hoping to get back into showbiz full-time, but for now, they've enjoyed collaborating here and there together.

"Our baby's 11 months old, so she wants to get back to work full time — and it won't be with me, probably," Foster revealed. "I'm really grateful to her that she just goes, 'OK, I'll grab the baby, I'll come out, and sing a few songs.' It's really great — she's a star."

Speaking of their relationship, Foster, 72, fielded a question about maintaining his marriage to McPhee, 37, and how the two approach the public's fascination with their 35-year age gap.

"People always make the reference with Kat and I with the age difference, but I've always said there's so many things that can bring a marriage down, and age difference is just one of them. There's so many things that can go wrong. We think we have it pretty together," he said.

Back in December, Foster landed in hot water after he praised his wife's post-pregnancy body and was met with backlash. McPhee, however, was quick to hit back at those criticizing her husband.

"I'm sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can't deal with it maybe this helps," McPhee wrote in a lengthy caption . "I've struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I've gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that - most people do," she wrote.

Foster and McPhee have made it clear that despite their ages, they have quite a lot in common. The couple got creative during the coronavirus pandemic and put on performances for their fans from their home. The result is "The Kat and Dave Show" on YouTube. He said there may be more on that in the future with the possibility of going on tour together.

"We think the two of us in a sort of streamlined version — just her and I, a piano, and maybe one or two musicians — could probably do a really great 90-minute show," Foster said.

The famous songwriter also is reveling in his role as a father to an 11-month old. He and McPhee got married in 2019, making McPhee a stepmom to his kids Sara, 41, Erin, 39, Jordan, 35, Alison, 51, and Amy, 48. The married couple welcomed son Rennie in 2021.

"It's just great being a dad," he told the magazine. "It's too cliché to say 'Now I have more time,' but I do: I have more time. Without any reflection on any of my other children, whom I all love equally, and equally as much as my son."

Apart from his dad duties, Foster will return to the stage in Las Vegas three more times in April.

Speaking of being the one on a stage for a change after decades of helping superstars hone their craft behind the scenes, he said: "I found a niche, it's working, and I love it."