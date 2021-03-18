Katharine McPhee says husband David Foster is 'annoyed' that she announce son's name

Katharine McPhee has "annoyed" her husband,

The "American Idol" alum recently welcomed a son with famed songwriter David Foster, and on Wednesday, she revealed on the "Today" show that they had chosen to name him Rennie.

Her the interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, McPhee, 36, joked that Foster "probably will kill [her] for saying" the name publicly.

Later that day, McPhee appeared on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" and revealed Foster's reaction to her sharing the news.

"My husband was kind of annoyed," she recalled. "I said, 'What was I supposed to say? Oh, sorry, we're not sharing the name.'"

The "Smash" star explained that she and Foster don't "want to be that pretentious over the name."

"It's the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, that you can kind of keep," McPhee continued. "But Hoda just asked me on the 'Today' show, 'What's his name?' and I didn't want to be like, 'Sorry, we're not sharing it.'"

She joked: "I'm in trouble. Hopefully, my husband won't be too mad."

During her appearance on the "Today" show, McPhee revealed the history behind the unique moniker.

"We picked [the name] Rennie because I had actually been in labor for a while, we didn’t have a name picked out," she recalled. "We had a couple [of] names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name."

McPhee said that the name had belonged to Foster’s great-grandfather and great uncle, so "it has a long history in his family."

"My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ so we said, ‘That’s a good name. That’s a strong name,’" the star said.

Things seem to be going well for the new mom, as she said motherhood has been "the sweetest" and "the best" experience.

"I’m in heaven," she added. "It’s really been amazing."