Katharine McPhee mocks Stacey Abrams for not wearing mask in photo with children who are

Katharine McPhee joined Stacey Abrams’ opponents in lambasting her for posing maskless with a group of school children despite a mandate being in place.

McPhee took to her Instagram Story on Sunday where she shared the now-viral image of Abrams, who is currently campaigning to be the next governor of Georgia, smiling without a mask while sitting on the ground with a classroom full of children, all of whom are wearing masks.

"What the actual hell… politicians at their finest. Mask up the children and you yourself sit without a mask. The hypocrisy continues," McPhee wrote. "I’m sure she will say… ‘but I had my mask in my hand!’"

However, Abrams had already responded to the backlash the photo caused after sitting Georgia Governor Brian Kemp joined several other conservatives in criticizing the candidate over the photo.

"It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack, and it is pitiful and predictable that our opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records when it comes to protecting public health during the pandemic," a statement from her campaign posted to Instagram reads.

She added: "This pathetic, transparent and silly attack is beneath anyone who claims he wants to lead Georgia.

Masks have been proven effective at stopping the spread of the coronavirus and the CDC recently told the public that, while cloth masks are not recommended as they are not the most effective at stopping the spread of variants like Omicron, they are still better than wearing nothing at all. Therefore, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask indoors and outdoors where large gatherings are taking place. In fact, Glennwood Elementary School, where Abrams’ event took place, currently has a mask mandate in the county.

Abrams was at the school this past week to kick off the third annual African American read-in, where she met with young students and teachers. The principal, Dr. Holly Brookins, took to Twitter after the visit to post four pictures on her Twitter account, which have since been deleted.