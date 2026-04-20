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Celebrity Obituaries

Patrick Muldoon, 'Days of Our Lives' and 'Melrose Place' star, dead at 57 after sudden heart attack

Patrick Muldoon reportedly spent Sunday morning with his partner before being found unconscious at their Beverly Hills home

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
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Patrick Muldoon, best known for his roles in "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place," has died. He was 57.

The actor's manager confirmed the news to Variety. According to Deadline, Muldoon died on Sunday following a sudden heart attack.

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Patrick Muldoon standing at the 53rd annual Saturn Awards event.

Patrick Muldoon, best known for his roles in "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place," has died following a fatal heart attack.  (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, told TMZ that the actor had spent Sunday morning with his partner, Miriam Rothbart, at their Beverly Hills home before taking a shower. She later found him unconscious on the bathroom floor.

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Muldoon was pronounced dead on the scene after paramedics arrived, the outlet reported.

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Representatives for Muldoon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This story is developing.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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