Patrick Muldoon, 'Days of Our Lives' and 'Melrose Place' star, dead at 57 after sudden heart attack

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Patrick Muldoon, best known for his roles in "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place," has died. He was 57.

The actor's manager confirmed the news to Variety. According to Deadline, Muldoon died on Sunday following a sudden heart attack.

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Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, told TMZ that the actor had spent Sunday morning with his partner, Miriam Rothbart, at their Beverly Hills home before taking a shower. She later found him unconscious on the bathroom floor.

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Muldoon was pronounced dead on the scene after paramedics arrived, the outlet reported.

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Representatives for Muldoon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This story is developing.